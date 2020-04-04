Sean Penn’s nonprofit strengthens COVID-19 testing in Los Angeles

As the need for COVID-19 tests increases, the city of Los Angeles has received an unexpected boost from actor Sean Penn and his non-profit organization, Community Organized Relief Effort. The group, known as CORE, worked with L.A. officials to execute operations at certain driving test facilities for coronavirus.

“We are used to working in foreign places to support other communities,” said Penn in an emailed statement. “In this situation, each of us who responds, including myself, also experiences the impact of this crisis in our own lives.”

According to Los Angeles deputy mayor Jeff Gorell, CORE’s efforts will allow more city and county residents to be tested while freeing up first responders, including firefighters, for other emergency services.

The city said that some people are eligible for COVID-19 tests, including those with symptoms who are 65 and older, those with symptoms who have underlying chronic conditions and those who are quarantined because they have confirmed exposure to the coronavirus.

A community rescue worker prepares to staff a COVID-19 drive-through facility in east Los Angeles. (HEART)

Use of the website https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs, potential patients can make an appointment via a portal and submit a questionnaire to establish eligibility for the COVID-19 test. If a person qualifies for an exam, they will be directed to a test site.

Those who do not have Internet access can call 311 for more information.

Although seven of the 12 county driving service facilities are in the city, the tests are open to residents of the city and Los Angeles County.

Gorell stated that approximately 2,500 COVID-19 tests are performed daily and that the goal is to eventually perform 10,000 tests per day. He also said the city is working to find private labs that can complete test results within 48 hours.

Each CORE-managed service site releases first responders currently working on these sites.

Gorell said that “dozens and dozens of firefighters and emergency technicians” would be back on 911 calls and transporting patients.

“The return of first responders to their field with their expertise is the most immediate and urgent objective, with the potential deluge of sick people in need in the coming weeks,” said Penn.

Much of CORE’s aid efforts over the decade since its inception have gone to international relief, including the reconstruction of Haiti after a major earthquake in 2010.

Penn and CORE Executive Director Ann Lee last week contacted California Governor Gavin Newsom and his disaster response team, which put the group in touch with Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti. .

“Our organization is based in Los Angeles and it happens in our backyard,” said Lee. “We are a relatively small organization, but … we are often the first on the ground.”

CORE resumed operations at an East Los Angeles site on Monday.

“In many ways, our work here is similar to what we have done before,” said Lee, who lived in Haiti at the time of the earthquake. “You identify the most vulnerable and the most affected and least supported people.”

CORE moved to the Westside on Friday. Ultimately, the group plans to expand its operations to three other sites in the San Fernando Valley, south of Los Angeles and one additional site on the Westside in the next two weeks.

While the city will pay for the tests, CORE incurs site management costs, including the provision of personal protective equipment for all staff and volunteers.