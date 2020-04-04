In less than a week, the SBA, which only processed $ 28 billion in loans in 2019, set up a platform to try to start disbursing nearly $ 350 billion through a brand new program Friday.

But concerns about the liability of lenders, problems with the interface used by banks to download loan information, and late participation of large banks have resulted in difficult early hours.

The problems surrounding the rollout of the small business loan program are an early sign that efforts to quickly distribute funds from the huge $ 2 trillion stimulus are going to be difficult, including the disbursement of direct payments to individuals and states facing a record number of unemployment insurance claims.

Congressional leaders and assistants recognized that it would never be easy to get the money out so quickly.

Tensions in the small business program stem from the need to quickly distribute funding to businesses that are no longer earning revenue due to coronavirus closings, while ensuring that money is spent where it is intended.

“There are bound to be problems,” said Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell told McClatchy this week . “You can’t pass a bill of this magnitude in a week and have a perfect implementation of $ 2.2 trillion, so make sure there are problems.”

CNN obtained an email Friday morning from SBA to stakeholders acknowledging problems with their foreclosure system that lenders were using to process small business loans.

“We have heard of E-Tran security request issues. Here is what we are doing NOW to improve this now while maintaining IT infrastructure security,” wrote SBA, adding that they were running a “script for allow all lenders who previously had an account “with Capital Access Financial Systems” to be “automatically reactivated”.

Nonetheless, throughout Friday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin continued to tout the success of the program. “Update more than $ 1.8 billion in #PPPloan now processed by @SBAgov, mainly by community banks. The big banks accept large amounts, but are not yet submitted in these figures!” he tweeted Friday afternoon.

But lawmakers and small business advocates have said they hear a litany of problems.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, a senior Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, tweeted that he had heard directly from lenders that there were delays in the system.

“The #PPPLoan is a lifeline for small businesses … but only if it works. Considering reports of technical issues with @ SBAGov’s E-Tran site preventing loans from going out to small businesses. I know that people are working hard on this, but we need to resolve it as soon as possible, “said Warner.

Senator Marco Rubio, Chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business, recorded a video message and asked Twitter to chastise banks that refused to offer loans to people who did not have both a business account and a credit with their bank.

“I read that some of the big banks, not all, but some, create all these crazy restrictions on you, you don’t just have to have a small business account with them, you may also need to have a credit card , “Said Rubio. “So, let me say this as kindly as possible: please don’t be a bunch of assholes, OK.”

Adam Temple, vice president of public affairs for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, told CNN that all day long his group had been inundated with stories of small business owners struggling to find a bank that would accept their loan request. Some banks having chosen not to process the loans or to delay their deployment, many business owners were forced to go to a new bank to obtain a loan, only to discover that the new bank had the obligation that the companies already had to be an existing customer.

The process was causing anxiety for business owners who watched the Secretary of the Treasury tweet every few hours how much money had already been distributed by the loan program, Temple said.

“In many cases, the bank where they are clients tells them that they are not doing it, forcing them to try elsewhere and that they run into this problem – that they are not an existing client. So they can’t go anywhere, “said Temple. “We hosted a webinar at noon and 7,000 small business owners have connected. They also call us directly, almost all with a version of the same problem.”

The way Treasury directives were drafted when they were released on Thursday evening further worried banks about their responsibility for fraudulent loans, an industry source told CNN. Banks interpreted Treasury directives as still requiring “Know your customer” verification and guarantees, and the quickest way to check if a customer had met these requirements was to see if they had a credit account where the most rigorous checks have already been carried out. completed.

Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia, said he was speaking to his state’s lenders on Thursday who still did not know how the program would work. “Here’s the problem: SBA and the Treasury were still figuring out / telling people how the PPP had to work hours before it went online to process loans,” Beyer tweeted.

Beyer urged the banks to lend anyway. “I know the guidelines are not clear, and there is a lot of uncertainty. I have heard that the SBA portal set up to process these loans for banks has crashed and is not working. We need to to make it work, millions of Americans depend on this program. We have to do it right, “he said.