Rex Ryan apologized Friday for a particular word he used when handing over the five-year, $ 100-million contract the Dallas Cowboys gave receiver Amari Cooper last month.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” earlier today, Ryan expressed a fairly strong opinion on the Cooper deal.

He’s not a fan of it.

“For me, this is the biggest disappearance in the National Football League,” said Ryan of Cooper. “He doesn’t show up on the road. He doesn’t show up – when the competition is good, when he’s against the top corners, this guy disappears. … That’s who he is. And then he doesn’t like the football. Hell with that, he stops his roads, he does it all. “

Then Ryan took his criticism to a strangely personal level.

“I wouldn’t have paid this shit,” said Ryan of Cooper. “No way in hell. In no case would I have paid this guy. “

A few hours later, Ryan was back on ESPN, this time on “SportsCenter” and begged Cooper’s forgiveness.

“First of all, I can’t believe I used this word. Obviously, it was not a good choice for me to say what I said about Amari. Honestly, I think about the world of every player and I have a lot of respect for every player in the National Football League, including Amari Cooper.

“Now having said that, I think the Cowboys spent too much on Amari Cooper. … I have no doubt that he is an elite player. He has these traits. But for me, an elite player shows up on the road, he shows up in big turns and he shows up in times of crisis. And these are three things that Amari Cooper has not done in her career so far; in fact, i think he won a playoff game as a player.

“And all of these things are what I feel for this young man as a receiver. But what I added at the end of this, I want to apologize to Amari and I hope he accepts my apologies. “