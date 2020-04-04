The essence of John Waters – although watered down – is everywhere in “Lazy Susan”, a misbehaving satire starring Sean Hayes as a highly motivated cisgender woman mired in her self-centered ways.

Losing her existence with a lack of effort, Susan, single, unemployed in series and dressed in a short skirt, finds herself facing a crisis of forty after her family from Wisconsin (led by the wonderful Margo Martindale) announces that there will be no more free journeys.

Things start to get better when she starts a relationship with Phil (Jim Rash), an owner of Jumpoline Fun Center, but Susan discovers that it will take more than an adventure to finally bounce back to reality.

This is the kind of role that Waters’ favorite femme fatale, Divine, could have played thoroughly, and it is to the credit of co-author Hayes that Susan retains a basic sympathy despite constantly pushing the character to the brink of tolerance.

The same goes for the supporting cast, also including Allison Janney in the role of Velvet, a manager of Kmart and Susan’s bitter rival, and Carrie Aizley in the role of BFF Corrin, with whom Susan interprets an interpretation inspired by Violent Femmes “Blister” punk anthem and flute and ukulele in the sun. “

But while the film directed by Nick Peet has its joyously scandalous moments, the least of which is that of Susan using her navel as a receptacle for ketchup to dip French fries, even a slight shock value in times of epidemic n ‘ may not be just what the doctor ordered.