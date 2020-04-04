The South Pole is surrounded by a harsh landscape frozen in ice and snow all year round – but it hasn’t always been like this, according to new research published Wednesday in the journal Nature. A group of researchers has found evidence that around 90 million years ago, Antarctic housed an ancient swamp rainforest full of diverse animal and plant life.

The group discovered a surprisingly well-preserved network of roots in a core of sediment collected near the Pine Island glacier. When the researchers found the nucleus, they were immediately shocked by its appearance.

“During initial assessments aboard the vessel, the unusual coloring of the sediment layer quickly caught our attention. It clearly differed from the layers above it,” said lead author Dr. Johann Klages. , geologist at the Alfred Helgener Institute Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research. in Germany said in a Press release.

This week on the Nature: Opposite polar cover. Evidence of a temperate rain forest near the South Pole 90 million years ago. Browse the problem here: https://t.co/vNBvWAHRvH pic.twitter.com/M9s6T1LTkF – Nature (@nature) April 1, 2020

After scanning, the researchers said the soil was so well preserved that it still contained traces of pollen, spores, and the remains of flowering plants. Even intact individual cell structures have been observed.

“It was particularly fascinating to see the various fossil pollens and other plant remains well preserved in a sediment deposited about 90 million years ago, near the South Pole”, co-wrote Professor Ulrich Salzmann, University of Northumbriasaid in the press release.

Salzmann said the plant remains suggest that the West Antarctic coast once contained a humid, swampy tropical forest with many conifers and tree ferns. He compared the ancient forest, which existed during the hottest period of the past 140 million years, to that found today in New Zealand.

During the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs dominated the planet, global temperatures were much higher than they are today, as is sea level. Temperatures in the tropical sea were thought to be 95 degrees Fahrenheit, but little was known about them. conditions near the South Pole.

Reconstitution by the artist of the temperate rain forest Turonian-Santonian West Antarctica. Alfred-Wegener-Institut / J. McKay



After studying the soil, the researchers found evidence of heavy rain, an average annual air temperature of around 54 degrees Fahrenheit, and an average summer temperature of 66 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures in rivers and swamps have reached up to 68 degrees Fahrenheit – although the region has had no sunlight for a third of the year.

The researchers said these conditions would only be possible with dense vegetation and a lack of major ice caps in the region. In addition, the new results suggest that carbon dioxide during this period, atmospheric levels were higher than scientists had thought, as were global temperatures.

“Before our study, the general assumption was that the global concentration of carbon dioxide in the Cretaceous was around 1000 ppm. But in our model-based experiments, it took concentration levels from 1120 to 1680 ppm to reach average temperatures at the time in Antarctica. “said co-author Professor Gerrit Lohmann of the German Alfred Wegener Institute.

A big question remains: if Antarctica was so hot, what made it cool considerably, allowing the formation of ice caps? According to AWI co-author and climate modeler, Dr. Gerrit Lohmann, in all of their climate simulations, the researchers “could not find a satisfactory answer.”