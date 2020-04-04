Ranking of the 10 best offensive linemen

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy gives his top 10 offensive linemen in this year’s NFL 2020 draft:

1. Mekhi Becton, Louisville, 6-7, 364

Athletic giant with experience on the left and right sides and a wingspan of more than seven feet. Big advantage, but the weight must be monitored.

2. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa, 6-5, 320

The only true first-year tackle to start in Iowa, proud of his offensive line, in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons. Some scouts like it better on guard than the right tackle.

3. Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 312

Play with a chip on his shoulder and finish the dirt blocks as a straight tackle. Better pass blocker than running right now, which is rare.

4. Andrew Thomas, Georgia, 6-5, 315

Immediate starter on each side of the line, especially in a race-based attack. Can think his way through a challenge or a bad game.

5. Josh Jones, Houston, 6-5, 319

The Senior Bowl left the tackler out of competition, who was not uniform in games, but showed consistent development from year to year. High ceiling.

6. Austin Jackson, USC, 6-5, 322

A crude 20-year-old left striker with potential for success or failure for a team that can afford to assist him as a freshman. Quick to cut speed rushers.

7. Cesar Ruiz Michigan, 6-3, 307

All the desired traits in a center: consistency, awareness and vocal leadership. Versatile enough to play guard too. Grown up quickly in Camden, N.J.

8. Ezra Cleveland, Boise State, 6-6, 311

Must add strength and catch up after missing a lot of practice time last season due to the grass toe. Scouts love his quick hands.

9. Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU, 6-3, 312

Long arms (34 ¹ / ₈ inches) compensate for questions about its range. No question of the strength of the center.

10. Isaiah Wilson, Georgia, 6-6, 350

A Brooklyn native with 25 career experience matches, it took him two years to stand. Elite size, but technical work required.

Sluggard

Cleveland: He could overtake Jackson as the sixth offensive tackle and land on the border of the first / second lap after peak times on the shuttle and a three-cone combine exercise.

Rapid fall

Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn, 6-5, 308: Unable to participate in Senior Bowl or NFL Scout Combine exercises due to a knee injury. He left the native Nigerian village at 16 with his eyes on the NBA, so he continues to learn football.

Little school wonder

Ben Bartch, St. John’s (Min.), 6-6, 309: Former tight end to the Division III program which gained 75 pounds on a creative “diet”. Natural ability and willingness to learn, but now needs to be cared for.