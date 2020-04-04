The Rangers’ Q&A Zoom with new hope signed K’Andre Miller went horribly wrong on Friday when the cat was hacked and a racial insult has been written hundreds of times.

Miller, the Rangers’ 22nd pick in 2018, participated in the team’s “Future Fridays” series on Twitter, which invited the first 500 fans who clicked on the Twitter link to listen to the interview. During the question and answer period, the n-word was repeatedly typed on the chat screen.

It is not known if Miller, an African American, saw the derogatory message, but the Wisconsin product ended the interview.

“We held an online video chat with fans and hopeful New York Rangers K’Andre Miller, in which a despicable individual hijacked the chat to post racial slurs, which we deactivated as soon as possible”, the Rangers said in a statement. “We have been incredibly dismayed by this behavior, which has no place online, on the ice or elsewhere, and we are investigating the matter.”

Submit your questions to the Rangers here for an answer in a future mail

The NHL also condemned the actions in a statement, stating: “No one deserves to be subjected to such ugly treatment and this will not be tolerated in our League.”

The FBI recently released a statement that there were several reports of hacking at Zoom meetings, which many used to communicate in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. There have been several cases of conferences “disrupted by pornographic and / or hateful images and threatening language,” according to a warning from the Boston division of the FBI.

Many NHL players participated in Zoom meetings that were published for fan entertainment.

Miller signed a 3-year, $ 3.825 million contract with the Rangers just a day before the league announced the 2019-2020 season suspension due to the coronavirus. The agreement comes into effect during the 2020-21 season.