As the world implodes from coronavirus and no one has left home in a month, staggering music fans have found comfort by logging into Instagram Live and watching hip-hop / R producers Gen B & B play their hits from their laptops and wander around in the comments section.

After the livestream Club Darantine by DJ D-Nice has become the essential digital ticket for locking (even for Oprah and Joe Biden), a battle of digital DJ by the old producers of daddy Timbaland and Swizz Beats has become the subject of discussion of our accommodation cities.

This battle was a kind of revenge for a 2018 Summer Jam performance outside of New York. But then, at the request of producers, peers like The-Dream, Ne-Yo and Mannie Fresh quickly installed cameras in their living rooms. During the successive nights presented as boxing title fights, they broadcast their DJ fights live against friends Sean Garrett, Johntá Austin and Scott Storch on their Instagram accounts. Some face-to-face presentations have highlighted twenty successful years of successful but under-advertised songwriters; the dream ended with him hitting golf balls in his pool.

“I think it’s a walk in memory. It shows a new generation where much of what we’re doing now comes from, “said Atlanta singer and songwriter Ne-Yo, days after his battle with famed R&B songwriter Austin (they are beaten for a draw, but Austin was probably the biggest beneficiary, agreed Ne-Yo).

“For the moment, hip-hop is about sampling songs from the 90s, so let me introduce Johntá, who wrote them,” he said. “I don’t even know if we kept the score, but we had 83,000 people in there. It has become a moment for everyone to enjoy good music, to light a light where it was deserved. “

The music industry was one of the first to be devastated by the spread of COVID-19. Major festivals like South by Southwest and Coachella have been postponed or canceled; Live Nation and AEG have put each of their tours on the ice (although some stage companies have taken advantage of this by moving to build hospitals). No one knows when or whether the artists will hit the road again, or how many livelihoods have been damaged forever. COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of beloved artists like Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne and jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr.

In all of this, these battles of R&B and classic rap have become a desperately wanted bright spot. And it may not be surprising that, in a time of existential crisis and incessant boredom, we turned to the cool uncles responsible for the success of our youth as we look out the window and yearn for the club.

The rules for these battles are flexible, as may be evidenced by the stacking of a possibly not entirely understated set of The-Dream and Garrett. Younger people can also enter: a producer battle between Hit-Boy and Boi-1da was the first sensation in the trench warfare for IG Live supremacy.

But more or less, it has evolved into this: each artist comes and goes playing twenty songs that he or she had a hand to do, no more than 90 seconds per track. Let the fans compete in the livestream to decide who won.

“Scott Storch has so much reach” Yeah man he can make songs for 50 Cent I don’t like, songs for Chris Brown I don’t like, songs for Jadakiss I don’t like ….. https://t.co/i6ay2sTPB7 – Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh …. (@DragonflyJonez) April 2, 2020

Comment sections can be as entertaining as what’s going on the screen. “It’s a sad day, all over the world. Today, I have to go get a coffin for my house boy, Scott Storch, “said Mannie Fresh before their battle (and it was widely believed that he actually killed his friend Storch). “Sometimes people do stupid things, you know, and you have to pay for it … Damn it, Scott, why? Why would you do it? We will miss you, brother … He just did a fatal accident … He went against Mannie Fresh. “

The Battle of Austin and Ne-Yo has been an extremely entertaining lesson in recent R&B history, showing the outlines of their catalogs and song reminders that Gen Z fans might not have recognized. from samples. Within hours, Austin brought successes he had written and / or produced by Ginuwine, Bryson Tiller, Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige and Aaliyah, and ended with the undisputed success of Mariah Carey in 2004, ” We Belong Together ”. Ne-Yo uncorked Rihanna, Jeezy, Keri Hilson and Jamie Foxx, and crowned him with Beyoncé’s smash in 2006 “Irreplaceable”.

“Songwriters have long been the guy behind the guy; you knew the songs, but that’s where it ended unless you read the credits, “said Ne-Yo. “Most of the time, the writers did not get the appreciation they deserved.”

After a few months of these quarantine confrontations, this could change forever for a whole new generation: the next crunk and pop-R & B titans Lil Jon and T-Pain, followed by New Jack Swing leviathans Babyface and director of LA dossier Reid against songwriter Teddy Riley. Everyone could run their records for days without diving into the charts.

But most of all, these sets are a reminder that artists and their families are trapped at home, scared and confused and bored like everyone else. Ne-Yo has a new album scheduled for later this year, but admits he can’t do anything at the moment either.

No one knows when it will be over, and everyone lacks friends and livelihood.

“With that, you have artists that you grew up listening to, and you can see them in their living room with slippers to play their biggest hits,” said Ne-Yo. “Everyone realizes that we are all the same. If the world is sick, we are all sick and we have to heal.”