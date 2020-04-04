The White House projection of 100,000 to 250,000 US deaths from the coronavirus is questioned, US officials highlight the lack of reliable data from China.

Members of the White House Coronavirus task force released the bleak projection on Tuesday, anticipating a spike in death in the United States in mid-April that subsides in early June. Trump administration coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx said factors could influence the trajectory.

Birx said Tuesday that White House modeling was “based on the use of a lot of what happened in Italy” and was told by “five or six international and national modellers from Harvard, Columbia, Northeastern , from Imperial who helped us a lot. “

But experts told the Washington Post that they don’t know how White House officials came up with their numbers, which range from a disastrous projection of 1.1 million to 2.2 million deaths by British researchers , depending on the stages of social distancing, and the 38,000 to 162,000 by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Anthony Fauci, member of the coronavirus working group, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, would have said at a working group meeting this week: “I looked at all the models. I spent a lot of time on the models. They don’t tell you anything. You can’t really rely on the models. “

Marc Lipsitch, director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard University, tell the Post“They contacted us, I think, on a Tuesday a week ago, and asked for answers and comments by Thursday, essentially 24 hours. My initial response was that we can’t do it that quickly. But we ended up providing them with figures responding to very specific scenarios. “

When she released the projection, Birx pointed out that New York and New Jersey have higher per capita infection rates than other states, and that preventing other epidemics elsewhere would affect the bottom line.

Questions about the projections arise as US intelligence agencies informed the White House last week in a report that they believe that China has underestimated its number of infections and deaths, which hampers modeling efforts.

“There is no way to confirm these figures,” national security adviser Robert O’Brien said Wednesday in a press briefing at the White House.

China has publicly disclosed only 82,000 infections and 3,300 deaths since the virus emerged in Wuhan in December. The number is lower than the infections reported by three European countries and the United States. Western officials viewed Chinese figures with suspicion from the start. Social media images showed a large number of funeral urns for the bodies cremated in Wuhan last week.

As of Friday, 245,000 Americans confirmed infections and more than 6,000 died.

American spy agencies “have concluded that the Chinese government itself does not know the extent of the virus and is as blind as the rest of the world”, New York Times reports, citing intelligence officials. “Mid-level bureaucrats in Wuhan city … and elsewhere in China have lied about infection rates, tests and the number of deaths, fearing that if they report the numbers too high, they will be punished, lose their position or worse. “