The Preakness Stakes, normally the second leg of Triple Crown horse racing, were postponed Friday, but no new date has been announced. The move was expected given the uncertainty of everything in the wake of the coronavirus. The race was scheduled to take place on May 16.

Last month, the Kentucky Derby, slated for May 2, was moved to September 5. At the time, Churchill Downs suggested that the Preakness and Belmont issues would follow. But, at the time, neither the Stronach Group, which manages the Preakness in Baltimore, nor the New York Racing Assn, which puts on the Belmont, had made decisions regarding the races.

No announcement has been made on the Belmont, which is slated for June 6.

“A decision will be made on a new date for Preakness 145 and will take into account all the best practices recommended by local and government health authorities to protect our community,” the TSG said in a statement.

The Santa Anita Derby, a Kentucky Derby preparatory race, was scheduled to take place on Saturday but has also been postponed. All tracks in California, except Los Alamitos, are open for training but closed for racing.