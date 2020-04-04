Power ranking methods that will make you think like oddsmakers

LAS VEGAS – An annual meeting scheduled for the office of Chris Andrews on March 15 has been canceled. Selection Sunday never took place this year, so Andrews didn’t have to snuggle up with his tight circle of odds to post the front lines of the NCAA tournament.

Andrews, director of the South Point bookmaker, holds a similar meeting before opening college football lines in the summer – another tradition that is carried over.

But a spirit meeting will take place again someday, and Andrews’ guest list still includes Richie Baccellieri and Vinny Magliulo, each with around 30 years of experience creating odds.

The exercise goes something like this: Andrews presents a game, and each oddsmaker puts forward his number on the matchup. Magliulo could say 6.5, Baccellieri 6 and Andrews 7.5. The three hatch and decide the opening line.

“Vinny has his methodology, and I’m sure Richie has a totally different methodology, and that’s good,” said Andrews. “We don’t all want to agree on the number.”

This is a simple example of the origin of a point spread. But the way each oddsmaker arrives at its number is a much more complex process that involves its set of powers.

No handicapper or bettor uses the same formula. Imagine the nuances of body language and facial expressions or the uniqueness of fingerprints and snowflakes. Everyone takes at least a slightly different path.

Each sports bettor should make their own power ratings, which are particularly valuable when betting on college basketball and college football and against the hundreds of teams required for handicap.

“It takes time, and you have to commit,” said Baccellieri. “It’s not difficult. It’s supposed to be fun and people are supposed to do their own work.”

The first step to making your own game numbers is to develop rankings as a guide to assess the comparative strength of teams.

“It’s a numerical value applied to each team,” said Magliulo. “How do you get to digital value?” Not all sports are the same. “

Baccellieri, a respected professional bettor and former director of sports betting, has been doing college football odds for almost 30 years. At first, he studied Jeff Sagarin’s notes (Sagarin.com) published in USA Today and used these figures to help build his own system.

“Find a set that works, make a set that works for you and make your adjustments,” said Baccellieri. “Ultimately, over time, whether it’s one or two seasons, you have your own notes. I don’t think there are any secrets.”

LSU finished the last football season with a score of 80, the highest number in Baccellieri’s ranking. The LSU odds to start the season were 69, but what factors contributed to this number?

“I would look at around 10 categories and give each of the 10 a score,” he said.

Each group of positions – like the offensive line, the defensive line, the linebackers and the wide receivers – are evaluated and given a score on a scale of 1 to 10. The best ranking groups score around 7, said Baccellieri, and “the best teams are somewhere in the 70’s range”.

Alabama and Clemson started the season above 70. The worst teams started with scores in the 1930s through the mid-1940s.

“I have such a solid set of ratings for these teams over the past 20 years, and they haven’t changed much, believe it or not,” said Baccellieri. “I don’t need to make a lot of adjustments. Some teams over-perform and a few under-perform, and you make those adjustments over the season. But the teams come back to their standards.”

Similar to most handicappers and oddsmakers, Baccellieri uses his notes from the previous season as the basis for the following season. Beginners who make them from scratch must first determine a rating scale, then prioritize the categories that go into the construction of the rating.

Magliulo starts by ranking the best teams and goes down. It examines factors such as last year’s finish, coaching staff, quarterbacks, experience, depth chart quality and more.

Andrews and Magliulo are old school in their approaches. The new school is analysis. Mathematically handicapped people usually develop algorithms to calculate the strength of teams. But few punters are qualified to work for NASA.

Magliulo advises novice bettors to start by developing NFL rankings, which is easier with just 32 teams, or by focusing on creating rankings on a university conference and then go from there.

“As a bettor,” said Magliulo, “you are watching to see what the bettor publishes and how it compares to your number.”

This is the reason why the nominal powers are the starting point of everything.