Position question surrounds lineman Tristan Wirfs

Prior to the NFL 2020 draft, The Post breaks down the draft class by position into a series of 11 games. Tomorrow: tight ends.

He didn’t seem insulted to be asked the question, but on hearing it, Tristan Wirfs backed away a bit.

As the most accomplished and respected offensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft, he won’t surprise anyone if Wirfs is the first to go missing at the start of the first round. It would be quite an accomplishment, as this is an elite class of attacking tackles, four of whom must pass in the first half of the first round.

Such a price prospect should not hear about his shortcomings in the chosen position. The Wirfs played right tackles almost exclusively in their three years at Iowa, other than moving to play left tackle for a handful of games last season when injuries forced the hit.

In one way or another. The equipment is always in great demand and the best do not last long on the day of the draft. Why, then, is there an undercurrent suggesting that the best place for the Wirfs at the next level is inside, on guard?

“I never played [guard]. … I think I may have taken a guard snap in training when someone got injured, ”said Wirfs last month at the NFL Scouting Combine. “So I have always been a tackle. I think I am a tackle. If someone wants me to be on guard, that’s fine. I just want to enter the field. “

The tone of the answer was clear: Wirfs wants to play tackle in the NFL. Outside, at the tackle level, this is where the money is made, where the big players at the front are considered the most essential quarterbacks. It is easy for teams to justify taking a tackle in the top 10, even in the top 5 in any draft. Taking a guard so high is, well, good, but generally not desirable, unless it is a generational talent such as Quenton Nelson, who was selected at No. 6 by the Colts in 2018.

Just as Wirfs admits he sees himself as a tackle, he quickly offered a history lesson in regards to the former Iowa players once he could land there. Marshal Yanda was a great tackle for the Hawkeyes. Brandon Scherff too. Yanda moved to keep and made eight Pro Bowls. Scherff has moved to keep and is a Pro Bowler three times.

Not too bad.

“Yeah, I don’t mind too much,” said Wirfs. “I just want to play, and if playing goalie is where they need me, I’m going to play it.”

What matters to Wirfs is their position in this offensive repechage class. He thinks he should be the first pick, which would be quite an achievement in a class that includes Mekhi Becton of Louisville, Jedrick Wills Jr. of Alabama and Andrew Thomas of Georgia.

“The competitive aspect, you want to be the best,” said Wirfs. “Second is the first loser. I want to be the first tackle.” »

What makes Wirfs so special? He was the first freshman to start an attacking tackle in Iowa since Kirk Ferentz took over as head coach in 1999. He broke the Scherff school record in the free kick, with four repetitions at 450 pounds. At 6 feet 5 inches and 320 pounds, Wirfs is a jumbo set of athleticism and elite power. Some scouts wonder if his arms are long enough to excel at tackling, and most project analysts see him on the right, not the left.

Then there is his temperament, which was partly sharpened while growing up in Mount Vernon, Iowa, where he lived in a trailer park with his mother, sister and grandmother before moving, in kindergarten, to the house where his mother is still alive.

“Some teams have said they want to see me finish more,” said Wirfs. “Some teams want to see me get meaner, and I’ve heard this since I don’t know for how long. I tend to open up a bit in my pass sets, so some teams have told me, I’m working on it. “

Mean? Can he get mean?

“You tell me,” he said, smiling. “I don’t know. I’ve never been really mean. It’s a testament to my mom and how she raised me. I think they want to see me take more pancakes [blocks] and I think I’ve done quite a bit this season. Last year against Nebraska, I had 14 rollovers. I can try to get a little meaner. We will see.”