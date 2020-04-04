“Even if journalists work from home, photographers cannot work from home,” Gomez said in the Facebook video posted on April 1. “We, my team, work there, to report to the community everything that is going on. Now risk their lives, literally, so be nice to them when you see them there.”

“My biggest fear is that I am an asymptomatic carrier of the virus,” said Curtis. “It is the difficult thing with this story. Photojournalists, we are used to putting ourselves in precarious and potentially harmful situations, but in these situations, we are the ones who are in danger. We do not put others in danger. “

A week later, Moore flew to New York and began documenting life in suburbs such as Westchester County, Long Island and Stamford, Connecticut, where he is based.

“Like many of us, I have photographed at roadside testing centers, but I have also tried to focus on isolated families at home,” said Moore. “I photographed two undocumented families from Honduras who rented a house together on Long Island. One member of the group fell ill and the others quickly followed, then isolated themselves at home for two weeks.”

When photographing sick families, Moore said he was wearing a Tyvek suit, boot covers, two layers of latex gloves and a full-blown respirator.

“I had spoken to one of them beforehand, so they knew what to expect and weren’t so surprised when I showed up at the front door like I was wearing a spacesuit, “said Moore.

This week, Moore hiked with EMT units wearing an N95 mask, gloves and an apron.

Benjamin Norman , a New York-based freelance photographer, was in Florida last month to cover the annual golf tournament, The Players Championship. But when it was canceled, he returned to New York and began to cover the effects of the pandemic on the city.

“I’m as scared as everyone else,” said Norman. “The only way I continued with this work is because it ended up in my garden. I’m local. I’m proud to be a local photojournalist and suddenly it happened in my garden.”

For the New York Times, Norman photographed the empty city streets . For Time magazine, he entered Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn where he captured occupational health workers. Inside the emergency room, he said he took the same precautions as the doctors and nurses, wearing a mask, gloves and glasses. He said he practiced “extreme social distancing” and had not put his equipment on any surface.

“Journalists did such a good job of getting the data and the scale of this thing. Now it’s the job of the photojournalists to put a face to the data,” said Norman. “For me, it’s in a hospital where people are in moments of life and death.”

Paul Gillespie , a photographer with the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, said that the coverage of the pandemic reminded him a bit of taking pictures of the aftermath of September 11. But an even more comparable experience worked during the DC sniper attacks in October 2002, when two national terrorists killed 10 people in three weeks.

“You can get this virus anywhere, just like the sniper could shoot you,” said Gillespie.

But despite the fear, Gillespie documents the pandemic for his local newspaper, where he has worked for almost 20 years. When he has no specific mission, he moves in search of moments to capture. Last week, he spotted stuffed animals lined up along the fences and he was told that the neighborhood was organizing a “safari” for the kids.

In February, photojournalist Associated Press Ted Warren took photos of sports games, a Bernie Sanders rally, Boeing planes, and a new Amazon grocery store. But since March, its only objective has been the coronavirus.

Warren said his first coronavirus assignment was a January 22 press conference with Washington state health officials on the response to the first case in the United States. He took pictures of medical personnel inside a hospital in Everett, Washington the next day.

“While I was covering the Seattle Sounders’ first home game on March 1 – with a special focus on the new stadium hand sanitizers – the story of COVID-19 started, and the coronavirus is almost 100% of what I’ve done since, “says Warren.

“I think my first virus-free posting is scheduled for Sunday or next week,” added Warren.

As Warren continues to document the pandemic, he said he looks forward to taking photos when the restrictions on social separation are lifted.

“Hug people, shake hands, play baseball in the city park and enjoy normal, healthy life again,” said Warren. “It’s going to be a great day.”

Statesman editor John Bridges made a statement to CNN Business on Friday to express his gratitude to Gomez and to journalists and photographers covering the pandemic.

“Many people do not appreciate the dangers journalists, especially photographers, often face when trying to tell the story or capture the moment,” he said. “This is especially true when the danger is invisible. We will probably never know where Lola came to be infected with the virus, whether doing her job or just in the course of daily life. Regardless, his commitment to documenting the Austin crisis – and the commitment of journalists and photographers around the world – deserves our appreciation and thanks. “

Also on Friday, the Statesman released Gomez First Person Account days before her illness. She said that she had to tell her story to a colleague from her hospital bed.

“I wanted to share my story as a journalist and a human to show that no one is exempt from this,” she said. “If they don’t believe the news, they should at least believe the people who tell their own stories of suffering from this vicious disease.”