Pete Alonso spends his free time during the end of the coronavirus pandemic watching baseball and hearing the roars of the faithful from Citi Field.

National League rookie of the year 2019, a record wrote a note to Mets fans Friday, everyone must “stay safe and stay together” until the resumption of Major League Baseball.

“This year, as we have a normal life and our game resumes, I can’t wait to let go of all that pent-up anticipation,” Alonso wrote in a Twitter article. “We’re going to play our hearts. I can’t wait to hear you all cheering! Shake the damn stadium! You’re going to look like (a) rash. In the meantime, let’s all stay together and stay safe. LFGM.”

Alonso, who had a rookie record with 53 home circuits last season in his first season at Flushing, added that he was constantly watching last season’s reruns with MLB delayed due to COVID-19.

“I catch myself watching the highlights of the 2019 Mets every night. The amount of time watching them varies, but it’s a night routine at this point,” wrote the Mets first baseman. “Watching the crowd burst out and remembering those moments as I saw them keeps giving me goosebumps.

“I miss the earthy feeling of Citi Field under my crampons. As I write this now, I can still see the launchers getting nasty and going for a big strikeout, someone running a missile in the gap and doing a diving hook, someone twisting a sexy double play between. I see it and I remember it. The thing I remember most is the roar of the fans after a play was performed. “

Last week, 25-year-old Alonso sent personalized video messages to various medical personnel, thanking them for their efforts to save lives during the current crisis.