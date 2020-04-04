WASHINGTON – Anyone who meets with President Trump or Vice President Pence will now be subjected to rapid COVID-19 tests to prevent leaders from being infected with the virus, the White House announced Friday.

From now on, those expected to be in rough contact with Trump or Pence will be given a test to “assess presymptomatic or asymptomatic carriers,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

“As the President and White House Operations Doctor continues to protect the health and safety of the President and the Vice President, as of today, anyone who should be close to one of them will be administered a COVID-19 test to assess for the status of pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers in order to limit inadvertent transmission, “said Deere.

The coronavirus test, designed to “limit inadvertent transmission”, will not apply to journalists in daily White House briefings where the numbers have already been greatly reduced.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that asymptomatic people can carry the deadly virus, with a study warning that up to 86% of infected people walk around undetected.

The White House has created its own task force to protect the 74-year-old president and his staff from infections at the start of the epidemic in early March, but Friday’s report suggests that the White House is now rolling out tougher measures.

The COVID-19 rapid test device manufactured by Chicago’s Abbott Laboratories was unveiled by Trump at the White House Rose Garden last week and can deliver results in just five minutes.

The president was again tested for the virus on Thursday with the quick-use device which spit out a negative result 15 minutes later, according to a White House note released during the evening briefing.