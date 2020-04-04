It took a global pandemic to finally put Jets and Patriots fans on the same team.

A tractor-trailer bearing the name of the New England NFL team entered enemy territory on Friday for a mission of mercy, as it traveled to the Javits Center to deposit a huge supply of respiratory masks N95 purchased in China by the franchise owner. .

“We are all in the same boat. En route to New York with hope, love and 300,000 masks for healthcare workers,” wrote the Patriots on their official Instagram page.

Team owner Robert Kraft said he would donate 300,000 masks to the city to fight the coronavirus.

He and his family spent $ 2 million on an order for 1.7 million masks and flew them on a team aircraft from China. Kraft also sends masks to Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The plane landed at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport early Wednesday morning and was loaded with 1.2 million N95 masks and landed with the order in Massachusetts on Thursday, reported a local NBC affiliate.

The remaining 500,000 masks will be delivered in a second shipment.

“Seeing what’s going on and how difficult it is, it’s a gift from us, those 300,000 masks and transportation to the people of New York,” Kraft said in an appearance on NBC New. York.

“We want to give hope and a good mood right now, which we will all ban together and try to do what is right,” he added.