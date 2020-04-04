Patricia Bosworth, who started as an actress in films such as “The Nun’s Story” and became a famous biographer and editor-in-chief of magazines, died Thursday of complications from the coronavirus. She was 86 years old.

Her friend Ray Leslee wrote on Facebook“Patti was more than a great writer. She has been an inspiration and a pillar of support for so many wonderful people. And she was so dear to me. She was the youngest and most dynamic 86-year-old I know. I last spoke to him on March 10. She had just returned from a week of travel, looking for her new book on Paul Robeson… The deadly virus appeared very quickly and she left.

Bosworth has written successful biographies of Mongomery Clift, Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda and Diane Arbus, for whom she had posed at the start of her modeling career.

Born in Oakland, California, she moved to New York with her family as a teenager and began modeling after graduating from Sarah Lawrence College. She then studied theater under Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio. She has worked on Broadway and on television on shows like “The Patty Duke Show”.

Entering journalism in the 1960s, she began writing articles for the New York Times and the New York Magazine, eventually becoming editor-in-chief of McCall’s and editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar. She then worked at Viva, Mirabella and Vanity Fair, where she continued to contribute to writing.

His most recent book was “The men in my life: a memory of love and art in the 1950s in Manhattan. “