The cable shows an effort to rationalize the overwhelming number of requests that the Trump administration receives from entities and countries requesting assistance from the United States to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. There has been growing confusion within the Trump administration over the past few weeks on this issue, several officials told CNN.
“The Department of State’s Global Coronavirus Coordination Unit (CGRCU) manages inter-agency follow-up on requests for assistance from governments and foreign authorities and international organizations and closely coordinates with its interagency counterparts. requests “, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in the cable. “This centrally managed coordination is essential to eliminating overlapping claim conflicts both abroad and within the United States government.”

Although the complete request handling strategy has not been worked out, the cable has promised that more clarity will come.

But it’s not clear when, or if, the Trump administration will start sending personal protective equipment to overseas allies, given that the Coronavirus Task Force – led by Vice President Mike Pence – stopping overseas shipments of medical equipment at the end of last week to ensure that the material has been distributed in the United States, where there are significant shortages.

Asked about the freeze on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said there was “no truth” to them. A few minutes later, he noted that “everything we have, everything we are committed to, we are committed to”, but added that “we also need a lot for ourselves”.

Cable comes as a worldwide rush for protective gear is underway. Some French officials have even alleged that their shipments from China were hijacked by Americans.

The presidents of two regions of France said that American customers – without specifying who – had tried to pay Chinese suppliers three or four times the agreed price to divert critical supplies.

Beyond personal protective equipment, there are other types of assistance that foreign governments may request from the United States, such as technical assistance for epidemiological investigations and contact tracing.

For now, the State Department is asking diplomats around the world to send specific requests to specific agencies. The state also wants diplomats to keep a list of requests and maintain an open dialogue between posts.

“The lists of all requests from host governments and authorities and international organizations … could provide an overview of changing needs during the different stages of the epidemic and, if shared between posts, can help agencies to prepare for the support that will be needed in other countries, “said the cable.

Aid delivery to Russian coronaviruses in the United States causes confusion and criticism

The State Department also calls on diplomats to “proactively coordinate and resolve conflicts” in assisting countries and local jurisdictions.

A separate process is being developed for entities and governments providing assistance to the United States, which will be led by the State Department through its Operations Center Strategy and Crisis Management Center, says the cable.

The Department of State did not respond to a request for comment on the new initiative, or specify how parallel efforts within the department to track incoming requests for assistance and offers of incoming assistance will be coordinated.

