Although the complete request handling strategy has not been worked out, the cable has promised that more clarity will come.

Asked about the freeze on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said there was “no truth” to them. A few minutes later, he noted that “everything we have, everything we are committed to, we are committed to”, but added that “we also need a lot for ourselves”.

The presidents of two regions of France said that American customers – without specifying who – had tried to pay Chinese suppliers three or four times the agreed price to divert critical supplies.

Beyond personal protective equipment, there are other types of assistance that foreign governments may request from the United States, such as technical assistance for epidemiological investigations and contact tracing.

For now, the State Department is asking diplomats around the world to send specific requests to specific agencies. The state also wants diplomats to keep a list of requests and maintain an open dialogue between posts.

“The lists of all requests from host governments and authorities and international organizations … could provide an overview of changing needs during the different stages of the epidemic and, if shared between posts, can help agencies to prepare for the support that will be needed in other countries, “said the cable.

The State Department also calls on diplomats to “proactively coordinate and resolve conflicts” in assisting countries and local jurisdictions.

A separate process is being developed for entities and governments providing assistance to the United States, which will be led by the State Department through its Operations Center Strategy and Crisis Management Center, says the cable.

The Department of State did not respond to a request for comment on the new initiative, or specify how parallel efforts within the department to track incoming requests for assistance and offers of incoming assistance will be coordinated.