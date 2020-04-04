Talk about a golden parachute.

Former CBS Corp. chief executive Joe Ianniello received $ 125 million in ViacomCBS severance and pay in 2019.

Ianniello, who announced that he was resigning in January, was head of CBS, which merged with sister company Viacom last December to form ViacomCBS.

The news of Ianniello’s princely compensation was part of the company’s annual file with the Securities & Exchange Commission on Friday evening.

The record shows that he received wages of $ 2.8 million and $ 84.7 million in severance benefits under a contract of employment established during the reign of CBS president and CEO, in disgrace, who resigned in September 2018 amid allegations of sexual harassment. Under this contract, Ianniello, who had been Moonves’ right hand, was promised a windfall if he was not promoted to CEO of the entire company after Moonves.

It was previously reported that Ianniello would bring in around $ 70 million related to these promises for total compensation of $ 100 million. The file filed Friday shows that transportation was even more important than expected, including the allocation of shares valued at $ 37.4 million.

The record also reveals that Bob Bakish, the head of Viacom who was appointed CEO of ViacomCBS, received $ 8.4 million in total compensation last year. This included $ 230,000 in salary, $ 3.1 million in bonuses and $ 5 million in stock awards.