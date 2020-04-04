Omaha family fears students without the Internet may fall through the cracks

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts formalized it: children are not going back to school this school year, which is a particularly difficult challenge for many parents.

At a small kitchen table in a modest house in the south of Omaha, the children of Dina Lopez do school work. There is no computer or Internet connection; the cost is simply out of reach.

“It’s hard to have them here at home without the Internet,” said Lopez. “I am particularly worried about the elderly.”

Monika is in eighth grade; his sister Clara is in ninth grade. They are both aware that they are lacking in online learning.

“For me, I think it’s unfair because some other students can follow work and we here on earth without the Internet,” said Monika.

Before the pandemic, they found workarounds; not ideal, but they got away with it

“Sometimes I stayed in school to finish work after school,” said Clara. “Or sometimes we went to my mom’s work because they had computers.”

Dina’s work is no longer an option; he was interrupted by the crisis. Children share two smartphones, providing a limited overview of the online world.

Douglas, seven, has a hard time figuring out why he can’t go back.

“I want to go to school,” he said. “I want to learn math because it’s the favorite part. It helps you learn and make your brain grow.”

Omaha public schools are doing their best to connect families with Cox. The company offers a program aimed at making broadband affordable for low-income families.

However, Lopez cannot help but fears that his children will fall through the cracks.

“I fear they will not be able to follow,” she said. “And that they will not go to the next level.”