Former Olympic swimmer Bruce Furniss, who won two gold medals at the 1976 Montreal Summer Games, is still hospitalized in Orange County but is recovering from a severe heart attack early Sunday morning.

According to a CaringBridge page created by his family, Furniss, 62, was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Orange, where he was placed in a coma of medical origin in the intensive care unit.

According to Furniss’ brother, Craig, the doctors performed “recovery therapy” and then a “warm-up” procedure earlier this week, a process designed to protect the brain from the impact of the heart attack.

Furniss, a 1976 graduate of Santa Ana Foothill High School and a graduate of USC in 1979, did not respond to nurses on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, he was awake, moving and tracking, and able to speak to his wife, Sharon, and his children on the phone. He continued to gain strength throughout the day and was removed from a ventilator.

In his latest newspaper article Thursday, Craig Furniss wrote that Bruce has taken “a major turn for the better” and that doctors expect him to fully recover in a few weeks. Furniss started occupational therapy and physiotherapy on Thursday and is scheduled for angiography on Monday.

Furniss, although he has an arthritis condition sometimes debilitating in his back called ankylosing spondylitis, won an individual gold medal in the 200 meter freestyle and teamed up with John Naber, Jim Montgomery and Mike Bruner in the relay team gold medalist in the 800 freestyle.

The Villa Park resident broke 10 world records and 19 American records, and won 11 national AAU titles and six NCAA event titles at USC. He was twice named world swimmer of the year by Swimming World Magazine, in 1975 and 1976.

Furniss was inducted into the Orange County Sports Hall of Fame in 1984, the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1987 and the USC Sports Hall of Fame in 1987. He also participated in the relay of the Olympic flame in 1984, 1996 and 2004.

His older brother Steve was also a two-time Olympian and a bronze medalist at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Bruce Furniss, a graduate of USC Annenberg School for Communication with a journalism degree, has spent the past 17 years working as a principal and associate broker with Berkadia Real Estate Advisors in Newport Beach.