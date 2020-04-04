Officials urge voters to skip primary

Don’t go to the polls.

This is the plea of ​​a growing number of Wisconsin public officials and voting rights advocates who fear that the coronavirus will spread like wildfire among residents who will run for presidential and local presidential elections on Tuesday. of State.

Governor Tony Evers has ordered residents to stay indoors and avoid public gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but so far election day remains on schedule.

“The upcoming election is rushing to the state of Wisconsin like an unstoppable meteor,” Jay Heck, director of the Wisconsin Common Cause voting group, told Politico. “It’s terrifying, because nobody knows what’s going to happen.”

Heck was also joined in his appeal by elected officials, including the mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, who is in the process of being re-elected.

A governor’s plan to send ballots to most Wisconsin voters is unlikely to reach the Legislative Assembly under Republican control.

“Hundreds of thousands of workers go to work every day, occupying essential positions in our society. There is no doubt that an election is just as important as getting takeout, “said Speaker of the House Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in a joint statement . “We continue to support what the Evers government has been supporting for weeks: the elections are expected to continue as planned on Tuesday.”