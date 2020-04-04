Now she is afraid of infecting her colleagues and family.

The nurse, who is 44 and has no underlying health problems, has asked to remain anonymous because she is concerned about being fired.

For several weeks, she has been working mainly with patients with coronavirus. She says that on March 8, she started to feel pain in the back. She thought it was menstrual pain, but now she looks back and wonders if it was the first sign of coronavirus.

She continued to work.

Then, on March 24, she felt chest pain and realized what it could be, especially because, the day before, she had lost her sense of smell, which she knew was associated with the coronavirus.

“I was scared. I thought it was that. I definitely have the virus and I’m going to die,” she said.

She gave her husband a book she had made before the epidemic with the information he would need in the event of death, including financial accounts and his wishes for end-of-life medical care. She told him about her desire to be cremated and what she wanted to do with her wedding ring.

She wanted to be tested in one of the hospitals where she works, but her colleagues told her that the hospital did not test staff members, nor did the employee health clinic.

She made a plan: in the middle of the night, she called the emergency room to ask who was working. When she learned that a colleague she knew well, a medical assistant, was on duty, she walked over to her.

“She said,” You have to go to employee health “, but I knew that employee health was not testing, so I said, please, just once, do it. I want to just make sure I don’t have it I don’t want to spread anything and she said “OK” and she tested me, “said the nurse. “So my tests fell on false pretenses.”

The next day, the nurse called sick and for the next four days, she was not scheduled to work.

On March 30, she felt good and went back to work. In the middle of her shift, she received her test results.

She was positive and went into segregation at home.

Coronavirus screening for healthcare workers

In the United States, a shortage of tests means that hospitals do not screen their workers to find those who, like this nurse, are slightly sick, or workers who are infected but have no symptoms.

In other parts of the world they are.

At the Hadassah medical center in Jerusalem, health workers are examined every five days, according to Dr Yoram Weiss , the medical director of Ein-Karem hospital in Hadassah.

So far, Hadassah has tested around 2,500 workers and 17 have tested positive and have no symptoms, Weiss said, adding that the tests were done with kits that were not needed for patient testing.

In addition, 17 other workers with symptoms were also positive.

Workers who test positive – with or without symptoms – are not allowed to work.

Weiss said screening is important because it identified employees who didn’t even know they were sick and could spread the virus.

On Wednesday, they found that a nurse in the intensive care unit was positive. She felt good.

“We have certain patients who are immunocompromised, who are extremely vulnerable, and [this] is part of our effort to protect patients, while protecting our workers, which is extremely important in these times, “he said.

“We would love to be able to run much larger tests to identify all of the positive people and then make sure we isolate them,” said Pronovost, director of clinical transformation at Cleveland university hospitals.

He calls the New York nurse’s situation “horrible”.

“The solution is to get more testing capabilities,” he said. “This is the real way we will avoid these kinds of situations in the future.”

“It’s so easy to get infected”

Back in New York, the nurse continues to feel good. She spent Tuesday in isolation, and Tuesday evening, she was told she could return to work. It has been more than seven days since her symptoms first appeared, which is consistent with guidelines the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She believes that she was infected during one of the many procedures where the patient’s respiratory secretions were released into the air, even though she wore a mask during these procedures.

“We have to vacuum the congested patients and [they] can cough and spit phlegm, “she said.” We wash them, we turn them over, and when you turn them over, the secretions constantly escape from the mouth and fly away. Things fly. You touch things with your gloves, and when you try to take off your glove, it’s saturated with fluid. And you’re exposed like that if you’re not careful. ”

She says she knows that some of these secretions have crept onto her mask, which she has worn all day, patient to patient. She tried to be as careful as possible by removing the mask and putting it back on.

Concern for colleagues

“It is so easy to get infected when you have to put something that already contains a virus,” she said. “I put it back on, the virus flies through the air and it rises to my nose.”

She says she also wore the same dress all day. She said that doctors and nurses were ordered to hang their touching dresses on the same IV pole, and she was concerned that their dresses might have gotten infected.

She thinks of her colleagues who still work in the hospital. She is concerned that they may not even know they should be tested because they have only mild symptoms, if any.

She fears that her colleagues who are still working are infected and do not even know it.

“These are all vectors that travel with,” she said.