The Chicago Bears have a full-blown quarterback competition – and it starts politely.

On Friday, the Bears officially introduced QB Nick Foles, whom they swapped last month, during a conference call with local media. The former quintessential Eagles Super Bowl player will compete for the starting position with Chicago incumbent Mitchell Trubisky, who has just had a tough 2019 season.

Asked about the competition before him, Foles told reporters that he and Trubisky had already spoken on the phone.

“[Trubisky] and I got off to a good start with our discussions, “said Foles, according to local journalists. “Ultimately, it’s the Chicago Bears.”

Bears head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace spoke to the media before the Foles, and both said the job would be really open when the season begins, hopefully, in the fall.

“We talked to both players, and the way we see it is an open competition,” said Pace, according to NBC Sports. Pace has not committed to exercise Trubisky’s fifth year option, a decision to be made in May.

Nagy added, “It’s going to be completely fair. It will be extremely competitive ”, while mentioning that Trubisky will probably get the first representatives each time training begins.

This is a stark contrast to the attitude the team has expressed in recent months towards Trubisky. At a press conference in December after the Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8, Pace said he “believed in Mitch” and that the plan was for him to become the starter in 2020.

Chicago then traded a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville last month for Foles, who is just one year from signing a $ 88 million, four-year contract to be the Jaguars starting QB. The Poles ended up suffering from a broken collarbone in the first game of the 2019 season and lost the job to rookie Gardner Minshew.

Foles said he wanted to come to Chicago and had to accept a “crazy restructuring” of his contract to get there. NFL Network reported that Chicago will pay him $ 24 million over three years, with $ 21 million guaranteed.

Much of the call to Chicago was probably the Foles’ relationship with Nagy. The two worked together in Philadelphia during the Foles rookie season, when Nagy was the Eagles’ offensive quality control coach, and again in Kansas City in 2016. Foles also played for the new coordinator of the Chicago offensive, Bill Lazor, and new quarterback John DeFilippo at several stops.

Trubisky will probably have to improve considerably to win the job. He threw 17 TD 10 touchdowns in 2019, finishing last in the NFL with 6.1 yards per attempt.