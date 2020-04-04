New York EMS workers work under “battlefield conditions,” said union official

This is the image painted by Michael Greco, vice-president of the local union FDNY EMS 2507, in an interview with CNN.

The union represents more than 3,000 FDNY EMS and Fire Inspector employees, according to its website.

“We are now in a major sorting mode. Battlefield conditions,” said Greco. “If we do not get a return circulation, after 20 minutes, we finish the CPR and we do not transport.

“So the hour, an hour and a half that we would spend getting there, taking care of them, bringing them to the hospital, letting the doctors work them out to try to do whatever can to be done is now triage on the battlefield, “Greco explained how his teams treat patients. “We are in war mode.”

He added: “As a paramedic, I would do one, maybe two cardiac arrests a week. Now, we had a team yesterday for seven cardiac arrests.

“We’ve just moved on to the next sentence:” Anyone who’s in cardiac arrest assumes they have it. “”

Crews are struggling due to the lack of N95 masks and other protective equipment, he said. They worry about their own safety and the protection of their families.

“We have members who sleep in their cars. We have members who try to isolate themselves in hotel rooms,” said Greco.

“We have members who have filled out wills because they don’t know where it is going.”

