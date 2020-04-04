At least two US state attorneys have requested information from Zoom Video Communications following several reports that questioned the confidentiality and security of the video conferencing application.

The popularity of Zoom has skyrocketed as employees of businesses, schools and millions of other organizations around the world work from home due to locks imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are alarmed by the incidents of the bombing and we are requesting more information from the company on its privacy and security measures in coordination with other attorneys general,” said the Connecticut attorney general, William Tong.

The Boston office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned Monday users of Zoom to not publicize meetings on the site or to share links after receiving two reports of unidentified individuals invading school sessions, a phenomenon known as “zoombombing”.

New York State AG Letitia James has sent Zoom a letter with a number of questions to ensure that the company takes appropriate measures to ensure the privacy and security of users, said a spokesperson.

“We appreciate the awareness we have received on these issues from various elected officials and we look forward to engaging with them,” said a Zoom spokesperson quoted by Politico, who first reported on this. decision.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.