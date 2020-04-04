New Coronavirus Can Spread When People Speak

The new coronavirus may spread from person to person simply by speaking, or even breathing, depending on new orientation National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine.

Limited studies reviewed by a committee of national academies on emerging infectious diseases suggest that people infected with the new virus may breathe out infectious “bioaerosols” – although if they do, it’s not clear if the amount would be enough to make another person sick.

“The results of the available studies are consistent with the aerosolization of the normal respiratory virus,” said the head of the committee, Dr. Harvey Fineberg, wrote in a letter to Kelvin K. Droegemeier, director of the White House Science and Technology Policy Office.

The letter was written to answer a question posed by Droegemeier: can the virus responsible for COVID-19 be spread through conversation?

In formulating a response, the committee considered a study published last week by a team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The researchers took air samples from 11 isolation rooms where COVID-19 patients were treated. They also looked for evidence of the virus on surfaces.

The researchers found viral RNA in the air that was captured more than six feet from patients. They also found it in the hallway air outside of patients’ rooms, the study found.

In particular, the researchers said that none of the patients had been seen coughing while taking air samples.

“You don’t have to hack, cough … to produce a particle that contains at least viral RNA,” said the study leader. Joshua Santarpia, professor of pathology and microbiology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said in an interview.

The study was published on a time-sensitive medical research website and was not subjected to the traditional peer review process.

Summarizing the results, Fineberg wrote: “Although this research indicates that viral particles can spread via bioaerosols, the authors said that the discovery of an infectious virus has been difficult to reach.”

He added that the Nebraska team was carrying out additional experiments to see if the amount of virus in their air samples was dangerous.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco, said he was not surprised that the virus could spread by breathing and speaking.

“Think what your breath looks like when you go to Mammoth Mountain and you can see it – these are respiratory droplets,” he said. “Sure, you can get it while you’re talking to someone. If you’re less than six feet away, you’re at risk for that.”

Infected droplets can also spread through the air while singing, said Rutherford, citing the case of a choir practice in Washington State last month. A total of 45 people who attended this practice were diagnosed with COVID-19; two died and at least three were hospitalized.

The letter from the National Academies also highlighted a study, which was published Friday as a brief communication in the journal Nature Medicine, which suggests that surgical masks can help prevent an infected person from transmitting the virus to others.

The study authors collected breath samples from patients exhaled in a clinic in Hong Kong between 2013 and 2016. Some patients wore masks, others did not.

For people infected with a common type of coronavirus that causes colds – not the one associated with the current pandemic – the virus was sometimes found during exhalations when no face mask was worn. But when the masks were in place, no viral particles could be detected.

“This has important implications for the control of COVID-19, suggesting that surgical masks could be used by sick people to reduce transmission,” wrote the study authors, who were from the University of Hong Kong. , Harvard School of Public Health and the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed focus and advised Americans to wear face covers when they leave their homes.