NBA suddenly “fishing” to cancel season due to coronavirus

Hope to resume the NBA season is fading, as even a shortened post-season may not be possible due to the coronavirus.

“It is clear that the NBA is looking to strike a deal to close the season,” ESPN insider Brian Windhorst said on Friday at “SportsCenter.”

“They don’t need to do it yet. The way they trade, they leave an option anyway. But they don’t discuss how to restart the league. They have financial discussions [regarding player salaries] on what would happen if the season ended. I think there is a lot of pessimism. “

There has been talk of relaunching the season in Las Vegas and using the UNLV campus as a way to create what would amount to a bubble of people who tested negative for the virus.

But the Chinese Basketball Association tried a similar idea to no avail. The virus has not disappeared.

In addition, the bubble plane has many complications. Everyone, from players to coaches to coaches, cameramen and equipment managers, should be tested. Could players bring their families? Would the bubble be safe?

“I think there was optimism about progress a week ago,” said Windhorst. “Some things that have happened this week have turned their backs on what could happen.”

Professional sports leagues around the world suspended their operations during the epidemic of the virus. The NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB have not decided to cancel their respective seasons.