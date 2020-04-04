Even in these darkest times, Dieter Ruehle will not quarantine the sounds of summer.

Every day in his apartment in Burbank, the Dodgers organist sits on his keyboard and remembers.

Some days, he plays “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”, for a crowd of one person, his partner Natalie Zeyala.

On other days, he plays “It’s a great day for a football game” for anyone walking outside on the sidewalk.

On other days, he plays “Let’s Go Dodgers” … just for himself.

“I miss it, I really miss it,” said Ruehle. “Playing rough music helps me out.”

By all means, keep going.

There are a lot of things I miss about the pandemic baseball season, but especially the sounds. It’s the only sport where you can actually hear a game being played, from the cracking of the bat to the thud of the glove, to the roar or deep sighs of the crowd.

I miss baseball noise. It’s an inextricable part of the action. Sometimes it’s action.

I miss the songs “Moo-kie” which would have welcomed Betts at the Chavez Ravine, and the hoots which would have welcomed the Astros from Houston to Anaheim.

I miss the recordings of “We Are Young” when Clayton Kershaw takes the mound, “Hotel California” when Cody Bellinger comes to the plate and “California Love” when Kenley Jansen comes out of the bullpen. It’s the only sport where each player has their own song that accompanies each of their entries, and I really like that last season, Will Smith hit the theme song for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”.

I miss Keith Williams Jr. singing the national anthem before major games and Randy Newman singing “I Love L.A.” after each victory, and, in the middle of the seventh, thousands of people were swinging and singing and showing up for the football match.

I miss all these noises, none being more joyful than those created by the organist with long hair and a sweet smile.

Filling in the giant footprints of longtime legendary organists Dodger Nancy Bea Hefley and Helen Dell, Ruehle, 51, has spent the past four years brilliantly filling Chavez Ravine with music that is both inspiring and witty.

“The organ and baseball go hand in hand,” he said. “You hear the emotions of the crowd and you play them.”

He is the one who begins each host family with the theme of “Welcome Back, Kotter” and ends each night with “Closing Time” or “Oh, What A Night”.

When Max Muncy makes a good play, he plays, “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer”. For each of Walker Buehler’s highlights, he performs “Oh Yeah” from the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”.

He’s not trying to make the fans think and smile and say, “Oh, I understand …” But that’s what’s going on, and it’s an explosion to play.

“It happens unintentionally,” he said. “I’m just going to play something that I think suits a certain player or situation.”

For close games, this is the theme of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”. For home runs, it’s “Seven Nation Army”. And each withdrawal is rewarded with a live version of the first bars of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.

During long extended matches, he will even play the theme of “Gilligan’s Island”. You understand that.

“The Dodger stadium is such a happy place,” he said. “I love the crowd, I love the song, it still gives me chills.”

Ruehle, who is also used to playing for the Kings, gets chills of a different kind these days. While the Kings are paying him for the games he missed because their season was “halted” – six in total – the Dodgers haven’t done the same yet. Each major league team has pledged $ 1 million in aid to their employees, but the Dodgers have not made a decision regarding the disbursement of the fund.

He was to receive his first check of the season on Friday for two exhibition games and three regular season games, but received nothing. Like many others, he looks forward to the Dodgers taking some kind of action, especially since the Dodgers and Kings are his only source of income.

“Obviously, without a match, we are not paid, which makes things definitely difficult,” he said.

Contacted Friday, the Dodgers released the following statement.

“The Dodgers pledged $ 1 million in aid to our workers during this difficult time,” said the report. “Like most of the other teams, we are working to find a way to distribute the funds in a way that will be most beneficial to the beneficiaries and hope to reach conclusions soon.”

There is another tune that Dieter Ruehle sometimes plays these days to cheer up. This is the theme of the song “Charge”. Sometimes, he will even make a small fist pump after he finishes, charging into the unknown with a vowless faith, a symphony of hope and music to our ears.