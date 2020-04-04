Nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis begged Friday for desperately needed supplies outside Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side, where they say their pleas fell on deaf ears deaf.

The dozen nurses held up signs saying “We won’t be your body bags” as well as photos of assistant nurse Kious Kelly of Mount Sinai West and Jacobi Medical Center nurse Freda Ocran, both lost at cause of COVID-19.

“Personal protective equipment and supplies are weak and reused every day,” said Sasha Winslow, union nurse working at the hospital.

By the time of the nurses’ meeting, some of their requests had already been met in a contact agreement with hospital management – including enough protective equipment so that they did not need to reuse daily masks, and an increase in quarantine duration for staff infected with the CDC requirement from seven days until 14 after its initial removal.

“I’m happy with that,” said Winslow. “But it’s a little too late. Do not do it when we are sick, when we die. “

Winslow said she was on a floor that “excludes” COVID-19 patients – which means, “We take all mothers and children who don’t yet know their results and we dress.”

“What we need is what we need, which is made in Italy,” she said. “The hazardous materials suit. We have a yellow dress and, if you’re lucky, a cap. “

“We have just started [N-95 masks] over the weekend, when we needed it weeks and weeks ago, ”added Winslow.

Mount Sinai West nurse Diana Torres accused the hospital of tearing down front-line workers’ claims that they did not have enough supplies.

“It took one of my colleagues to lose their battle against this virus for them to recognize and stop saying that we were lying,” said Torres, referring to Kelly. “If we had it, we might not have to lose one of our warriors.”

Mike Pappas, a family doctor who helped organize the rally and who does not work on Mount Sinai, demanded that workers receive “PPE and supplies now for each health worker – period”.

In a statement released on Friday, Mount Sinai spokesman Jason Kaplan said that staff and patient safety “is our absolute mission right now”.

“In addition to the resources provided by the city, the state and the federal government, we continue to move the heavens and the earth to ensure our healthcare workers have access to the right PPE,” said Kaplan.

“We understand the fear and the concerns and we will continue to do everything we can to protect our heroes on the front lines. We will not stop until the end of this crisis. “