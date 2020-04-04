MLB season looks more questionable day by day

Ron Darling will spend an entire summer without baseball in a scenario in which players and those related to sport are put in danger.

Former Mets pitcher and current SNY analyst says optimism has started to wane that there will be a season following his strong initial belief that stopping the COVID-19 epidemic would be manageable for the world Sport.

“I would always try to make a mistake that all of our people are taken care of and protected before deciding to play any sport,” Darling said Thursday in a telephone conversation. “It’s not baseball, basketball or hockey, it’s all sport. Have we taken care of the citizens and made sure they are on the right track? When they are on the right track, we will give them something to watch. “

Darling has spent the past few weeks with his family in Jupiter, Florida, in virtual quarantine. Aside from taking an occasional walk outside, Darling – who has breathing problems that could make his condition worse if he were to contract the coronavirus – said he had probably left home “half a dozen” times since the mid-March, usually to pick up food.

The challenge of leading a season will be great, said Darling, regardless of the number of games missed.

“What if one of the 26 players is positive two weeks after the start of the season?” Said Darling. “What are you going to do in [places] where are the games not going to be played? There are so many challenges and I would say that I was very optimistic when this thing started that at some point we would find a track to play a season that would be representative of a baseball season, but as and when As each day progresses, I get less and less optimistic.

“There are so many obstacles and I just think it takes a village to host a baseball game, and it’s without people in the crowd. At one point, you gather a lot of people. You’re in locker rooms that couldn’t be closer for the guys to be together and use all of the energy, the resources, let’s do everything we can to take care of the people who love baseball and once we get them in charge of and on repair and protected, so let’s think of throwing a pitch and hitting the ball. “

Darling noted that the fallout from the Astros’ illegal billboard theft system and the coronavirus epidemic was a 1-2 punch like perhaps none other than the game saw.

“When Rob [Manfred] got the job of commissioner, and he’s as smart as anyone who got the job done, I’m sure he was ready for 98 of the 100 things that happened, “said Darling. “It looks like the two he wasn’t prepared for have come, but it’s something that confuses even the smartest people.”

If teams have the green light to resume training in the spring at some point, Darling has little doubt that players could be ready for a season in no time.

“For the most part, they will stay in shape and you will be surprised how quickly they will be ready to go,” said Darling. “I’ll be very surprised that you couldn’t have two weeks, get ready for the season for these guys. This is the good news. The bad news is that you will likely be injured during the season as a result. “