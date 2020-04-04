MLB Players Association Approves Aid Program For Non-Aligned Players

The Players’ Association approved a program on Friday to provide additional financial support to non-aligned players who have served in the major leagues who were in the camp on March 13, when the MLB suspended the season due to the coronavirus pandemic .

Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark was looking for a way to offer assistance to players who were union members and were not covered by the agreement between the MLB and the Players Association requesting the MLB to pay $ 170 million until May for 40 men. list players.

The union’s eight-member executive subcommittee, which includes current Yankee James Paxton, former Yankee Andrew Miller and former Met Daniel Murphy, agreed to offer assistance to the 371 players in the category on Friday. players still in a major league camp on March 13 and have had MLB service time, even if it was as little as a day, as is the case with the Yankees’ Domingo Acevedo.

None of the players must accept money. Those who must apply through the union and will receive payment in two installments. The union sees this as additional funds in excess of the $ 400 per week that the MLB has agreed to pay to minor leaguers until May.

A player with more than six years of service who falls into the categories, like Eduardo Nunez, who was at the Mets camp, and Chris Iannetta, who was at the Yankees camp, is eligible for $ 50,000. Players with 3-5 years of service can get $ 25,000, 2-3 years $ 15,000, 1-2 years $ 7,500 and 0-1 years of service $ 5,000.

In addition to Nunez, those who were at the Mets camp on March 13 and who are eligible are Matt Adams, Stephen Nogosek, Jarrett Parker, Pedro Payano, Erasmo Ramirez, Yefry Ramirez, René Rivera, Nick Rumbelow, Chasen Shreve and Rob Whalen.

Besides Acevedo and Iannetta, those who were in the Yankees camp on March 13 and are eligible are Luis Avilan, Chad Bettis, Zack Granite, David Hale, Rosell Herrera, Erik Kratz, Tyler Lyons, Josh Thole, Nick Tropeano and Tony Zych