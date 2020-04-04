Mitt Romney’s former mountain estate – which the senator sold for around $ 5 million in 2009 shortly after an unsuccessful presidential campaign – appeared for sale at $ 15.5 million.

Perched in the hills of Park City, Utah, the 16.5-acre property is nestled amid spruce, aspen and oak forests overlooking the Deer Valley ski resort. The vendors are artist and driver of racing cars Hal Prewitt and his wife, Corinne, who have owned the house for 11 years.

The snowy retreat focuses on a log cabin-style mansion of over 12,000 square feet. On four floors spanning the hillside, it contains six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spectacular living spaces full of wood, stone and glass.

Sculptures, custom lighting, and carved logs are eye catching in the common areas, which include a large living room with mountain views and a comfortable library. The den adds a billiard room and a stone fireplace.

A spacious second-floor terrace hangs from the back of the house, opening onto a multi-level patio with a personalized spa and fireplace. To warm up in cold weather, there is also an indoor spa and sauna.

Paul Benson of Engel & Volkers Park City holds the list.

Romney, 73, was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 before the presidential elections in 2008 and 2012, winning the Republican primary in 2012 but ultimately losing to outgoing President Barack Obama. Most recently, he was elected a US senator from Utah in 2018.

Over the years, Romney’s other holdings include a $ 12 million Mediterranean-style house in La Jolla, for which he successfully convinced county appraisers to lower the assessed value to lower his property taxes, previously reported the Times.