Mitchell Robinson is a Knicks win in every way

Part 13 of a series analyzing the New York Knicks

On February 9 in Atlanta, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson discussed big man Clint Capela, who had just been introduced to a press conference as a new member of the Hawks an hour before kick-off of the Knicks at the State Farm Arena.

When Robinson was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, former Knicks coach David Fizdale said Robinson had Capela potential. The comparisons remained, Robinson showing that a player doesn’t need a jump shot to be a force – even in the new NBA.

“I don’t really watch it,” Robinson said of Capela. “We are doing the same. He’s fine, but I think I’m better at defense. “

Robinson, 22, who had an average of 2.4 blocked shots last year during his rookie season, never lacked confidence. He may not be mistaken either, his rim protection becoming more spectacular over the season.

The figures show that there is already a greater force than Capela attacking around the rim.

The Knicks returned to Atlanta on March 11 and Robinson may have finished a record season with perfection – 7 of 7 on the field for 16 points. He increased his percentage of field goals to 74.2%.

If there are no more games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Robinson will break the 72.7 percent Wilt Chamberlain record – established in 1972-73 when the Knicks defeated the Chamberlain Lakers for their last championship.

The consensus around the league is that, despite all the negativity surrounding the James Dolan franchise, the Knicks have at least one ceiling space, all of their draft picks and two final Robinson building blocks, a second round pick and the global n ° 3 2019 selection RJ Barrett. Robinson having passed for the Rising Stars Challenge during this year’s All-Star Weekend could turn out to be the worst snub in the history of this event.

Submit your questions (INSERT TEAM NAME HERE) here to receive answers in a future letter

“I think Mitchell can become one of the best centers in the next 10 years,” said Fizdale on the radio last month.

The Knicks would never trade Robinson like the Rockets treated Capela. Robinson leads the league from a distance. He made 88 in total in 100 attempts. The second closest is, yes, Capela with 66.

“Now Mitchell has to win,” Fizdale recently told the Post. “Capela has won a lot of games.” “

Robinson, who has been locked up in his hometown of New Orleans, must also develop a mid-range jumper. Before each game, Robinson was on the field with assistant coach Pat Sullivan, firing perimeter shots from all angles. However, he refused to launch once the kick-off took place despite the dismissal of the defenders.

That didn’t stop the Knicks from being a better club when Robinson was on the ground – and it’s not close. The Knicks’ odds improve by 5.3 points per 100 possessions with Robinson on the field – improving both offensively and defensively.

Interim coach Mike Miller did not want to play a role that Robinson had become comfortable with. Consequently, Miller kept him in reserve despite the temptations to move him to the starting line-up when the 7-foot center match took off from February.

The advanced metrics are superb. Robinson ranks 16th in the NBA in the player effectiveness ranking, which summarizes a player’s positive achievements and subtracts negative achievements to provide a performance rating per minute.

Robinson took just three jumps this season, leading the NBA for bench players in offensive rebounds (3.0 per game). He also rebounded 31 percent of the team’s missed shots on the rim when he was on the field (13th best in the NBA).

“I think he’s going to have a great career in the NBA,” former Knicks coach Rick Pitino told Steve Serby of the Post in a recent Q&A. “I saw him play about five games, I don’t know his attitude, I don’t know his work ethic, but his ability is there, and I like what I see.”

The only confusing statistic is that Robinson is on his fifth agent – perhaps an NBA record for a sophomore.

In February, Robinson fired his young representative, Mayar Zokaei, and hired LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ super agent, Rich Paul.

Robinson, however, is stuck for the next two years at $ 1.6 million for 2020-2021 and $ 1.8 million for 2021-2022 – a team option. We don’t know what Paul can do about it.

For a guy who will become the first NBA player to score an average of 2 or more blocks and shoot 60% in each of his first two seasons, this is probably the friendliest contract in the league.