McKean is the granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy. She is a public health and human rights lawyer and executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.
“Right now, our family is asking for privacy and that everyone keeps Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” said the Kennedy family in a statement released by a spokesperson.
“They just went out further than they could bear and could not go back,” he told the newspaper.
The US Coast Guard has confirmed that it is searching for two missing canoes and that the crews of the boats and helicopters are continuing their search on Friday morning.
Coast Guard officials received a report that “two people were seen struggling to get back to shore in a canoe” near Herring Bay, 10 miles south of Annapolis, and “were not seen again “, said a statement released Friday by the Coast Guard.
Captain Erik Kornmeyer of Anne Arundel’s fire department told CNN that a call from a “concerned citizen” arrived at 4:30 p.m. AND Thursday.
Queen Anne Police Services, Arundel Police Services, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland State Police assisted in the search, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Friday that “intensive research has been underway since yesterday” for Maeve and Gideon.
At a press conference, Hogan said he met McKean’s mother, former Maryland lieutenant-governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, on Friday morning.
“On behalf of the people of Maryland, I have expressed our sincere sympathies and prayers to them and their entire family during this difficult time,” said Hogan.
CNN’s Keith Allen contributed to this report.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/03/politics/kennedy-boat-missing-chesapeake-bay/index.html