McKean is the granddaughter of former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy. She is a public health and human rights lawyer and executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative.

“Right now, our family is asking for privacy and that everyone keeps Maeve and Gideon in their prayers,” said the Kennedy family in a statement released by a spokesperson.

McKean’s husband David McKean said The Washington Post that the family was visiting the waterfront home of his wife’s mother in Shady Side, Maryland, when the children, playing in a yard, threw a ball into the water and that his wife and son “are entered a canoe to hunt it. ”

“They just went out further than they could bear and could not go back,” he told the newspaper.

The US Coast Guard has confirmed that it is searching for two missing canoes and that the crews of the boats and helicopters are continuing their search on Friday morning. Coast Guard officials received a report that “two people were seen struggling to get back to shore in a canoe” near Herring Bay, 10 miles south of Annapolis, and “were not seen again “, said a statement released Friday by the Coast Guard. Captain Erik Kornmeyer of Anne Arundel’s fire department told CNN that a call from a “concerned citizen” arrived at 4:30 p.m. AND Thursday. Queen Anne Police Services, Arundel Police Services, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland State Police assisted in the search, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Friday. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Friday that “intensive research has been underway since yesterday” for Maeve and Gideon. At a press conference, Hogan said he met McKean’s mother, former Maryland lieutenant-governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, on Friday morning. “On behalf of the people of Maryland, I have expressed our sincere sympathies and prayers to them and their entire family during this difficult time,” said Hogan. McKean also advised the Obama administration on the State Department’s global AIDS program and volunteered in Mozambique for the Peace Corps, created by his great-uncle, former President John F. Kennedy . Last year, McKean, with Townsend and former U.S. representative Joseph P. Kennedy II, wrote an editorial for Politico in which they denounced the anti-vaccine opinions of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling them “tragically bad”. Over the decades, the Kennedy family has endured high profile tragedies . McKean’s grandfather and great uncle were both murdered. McKean’s cousin, John F. Kennedy Jr., and his wife, Carolyn, were killed in a plane crash two decades ago.

CNN’s Keith Allen contributed to this report.

