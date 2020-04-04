The New York Mets announced Friday that they are creating the Mets COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund to help employees who had not worked due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mets are investing $ 1.2 million in the program to provide money to eligible match day staff for the season, employees who worked 15 days last season and anyone who lost their job after the MLB suspended the season on March 12.

The Mets follow in the footsteps of other local teams that have launched similar programs to help employees pay for food, medical care and other needs. The Yankees and New York City FC announced a $ 1.4 million program for baseball and soccer workers at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Submit your questions Put here to receive an answer in a future mail

“The majority of these grants as needed will be distributed through the Mets COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Fund, which was established today to provide assistance to eligible employees of the Mets organization,” said said the Mets in a statement. “The rest will be distributed to employees of our approximate partners – Aramark, Alliance and Impark and we are working with our partners to manage the distribution of these funds.

“The grants are intended to meet the burden of payment for certain expenses resulting from the pandemic associated with essentials such as food, medical care, housing and other basic needs. We hope these grants will help alleviate the hardship faced by the many match day staff who have been affected by this crisis. “

The Mets said eligible workers can apply on the official website starting Tuesday.