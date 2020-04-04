Actor Matthew Broderick’s older sister survived after falling seriously ill with Covid-19, and is now sharing her story.

Broderick said she started feeling sick after she returned home after an annual conference in Kentucky. She later discovered that another conference participant had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her symptoms of body aches, swollen glands, fever, dry cough and foggy thoughts sent her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills where she was tested for the virus.

But Broderick said she took a turn for the worse and was put on oxygen when she started to have difficulty breathing. She ended up in the intensive care unit.

“I was close to death. I was sort of out of the cliff – my lungs had to make a decision,” she said. “I had pneumonia and water in my lungs. I remember thinking,” Calm down and go to sleep. “”

After six days in the hospital where doctors administered antibiotics and Kaletra, an antiviral medication used to treat HIV, she started to get better.

Broderick also saw a higher potency at work, saying that she “must have 200 people praying for me” on one of her sickest nights.

“I know a lot of people would be very angry to hear this because you can pray for someone and they would die,” she said. “It’s absolutely true. Everything that would happen was going to happen.”

She was not afraid of death, said Broderick.

“But I don’t mean to say that I didn’t take it seriously,” she said. “I realized in a very, very deep and very real way that I had absolutely no control.”

Her illness made headlines, and Broderick also said she believed she received preferential treatment because she is a member of the clergy and has a famous brother.

“I think I am the absolute proof that this system is completely corrupt,” she said. “My [general practitioner] I didn’t know I was Matthew Broderick’s sister and I didn’t really care. But as soon as I got my hands on the guy from the hospital who knew who Matthew was, I was given the name of the emergency chief. “

His brother told the publication that he would text his sister as often as he could, as he was in rehearsal for the 1968 cover of Neil Simon’s comedy “Plaza Suite” who reunited him on Broadway with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker.

“I was nervous and scared, but reports at the time said that people would be fine,” said Matthew Broderick. “It was shocking.”

She was quarantined at her Beverly Hills home where she said she felt both better and thankful.

“I’m alive,” said Broderick. “Thank goodness, really.”