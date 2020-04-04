Not even a global pandemic occurred between these men and their golf.

Three Massachusetts men have been charged with violating the order of Rhode Island governor Gina Raimando, which requires outside residents to quarantine themselves for two weeks if they visit the state for non-profit purposes related to work in light of the coronavirus epidemic, after getting caught golfing together.

In a press release, Richmond, RI police chief Elwood Johnson said that a local McDonald’s had reported two cars with Massachusetts plates in its parking lot Wednesday afternoon. According to the Providence Journal, the appellant told the police that the cars had been there for several hours and that three men had removed the golf clubs from the cars earlier before leaving in a car with Rhode Island license plates.

“It is not the most heinous offense, but the reality is that we are living in a completely different world this month and it is important that we follow all the rules to protect each other,” said Johnson.

Police said they saw the three men return to unload their golf clubs from the Rhode Island vehicle at 3:15 p.m.

Gregory Corbett, 51, of Attleboro; Tyler Pietrzyk, 22, of Taunton; and Nye Cameron, 22, of Taunton, has been charged with a minor offense, said Johnson.

The men were summoned to court on May 14. If found guilty, they face a fine of up to $ 500 or 90 days in prison. It was not clear if they had lawyers.

According to Johnson, Rhode Island has had more non-residents golfing on state grounds since Massachusetts banned this activity. Johnson said Richmond public golf courses will now require golfers to present valid Rhode Island identification.

– With AP