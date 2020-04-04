The stars lined up over Malibu, where a pyramid-shaped house built for a pair of astronomy photographers sold for $ 2.02 million. The buyers are the former Warner Bros. executive. Veronika Kwan Vandenberg and her husband Robert, according to property records.

The original owners, Bill and Sally Fletcher, were “fascinated by the shape of the pyramid and its energy” when they built the one-of-a-kind residence over a three-year period.

Located on one of the highest points in the Santa Monica Mountains, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom pyramid is oriented to face magnetic north – the north pole of the Earth’s magnetic field which extends vertically across the planet. The skylights filter natural light while following the days on an analemma – a solar calendar integrated into the quartzite stone floor of the living room.

The quirky house, which sits on 2 acres of land, has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, including a master suite “Queen’s bedroom” located at the top of the pyramid. (Gavin Cater)

The interior of approximately 3,700 square feet includes a living room, dining room and open concept kitchen on the ground floor, a study and a den with fireplace. The master suite forms the top of the pyramid and has sliding doors that open onto a balcony overlooking the canyon.

The house sits on two acres of land dotted with fruit trees and gardens. There is also an independent garage.

The unusual property originally hit the market in 2018 for $ 3.1 million and was recently listed for $ 2.288 million, according to records.

Mark S. Gruskin and Jennifer Blackschleger of Westside Estate Agency were the registrars. Gruskin also represented the buyers.

Kwan Vandenberg previously headed the international film distribution division of Warner Bros. She left the Warner Bros. in 2018 after almost three decades with the studio.