Losing seasons are not due to Tarrytown’s journey

Why can’t the Knicks build superior training facilities like the Nets if that’s what it takes to attract top talent? – Jean

The Knicks’ corporate headquarters in Tarrytown just underwent a major refurbishment last summer. The location, not the “superior” Nets facilities, is the downside. The journey to Tarrytown is 40 minutes from the garden without traffic, more than an hour with. Kevin Durant said it was a factor in reducing the Knicks and signing with the Nets. Their installation overlooks the port of New York in Brooklyn, where all the players live.

Former Knicks coach David Fizdale told confidants that he too believed the daily commute was not ideal for his players. Most of them live in the White Plains region. The new renovation, however, is magnificent. A multitude of giant windows have been installed to surround the training grounds, allowing natural light to enter. A hair salon for players was introduced and chefs were recruited from the Tao group – owned by James Dolan – for more nutritious dishes. The new lobby has a garden type ceiling. I don’t think the Tarrytown ride has caused seven consecutive seasons of defeat.

Why don’t the Knicks have RJ Barrett as their little striker? He does not keep the 2 guards very well (see Bradley Beal’s games). I have the impression that he could better protect the league from small attackers. – Patrick Joseph Grondin

Bradley Beal burned every Knick, but in the penultimate game before stopping in Washington on March 10, Barrett and the first five starters were withdrawn after four minutes when the Wizards took the lead 18-4. Barrett had 30.4 minutes per game – a huge stroke for a rookie – in part because of the coaches’ confidence on the defense. It has a high engine, unlike the 2018 lottery pick, Kevin Knox.

The best thing about Barrett is that versatility too. Barrett can basically play anywhere – maybe a player who eventually peaks can defend 1 to 4.

He will be fine offensively on guard shooting with a point guard – the Knicks’ greatest need. To the small striker, if the Knicks make a small ball, Barrett can do it too. In addition, Barrett can be a secondary master if you want to play very big. There are many ways to use it – which makes up for its poor perimeter shooting.

Will the Knicks try to get Melo back ??? – Charlee Kessee

If former president Steve Mills still ran the show, there would be no chance. Mills harbored ill will over the way things had ended, with Carmelo Anthony demanding an exchange with a wish list from one team – the Rockets. The Knicks finally made Anthony, who had a no-trade clause, accept the Thunder. If he had screwed Oklahoma City, they hoped that Anthony would have approved Portland.

Ironically, the Rose City has become the place where Anthony resurfaced. Anthony admitted to me during the Knicks’ visit to Portland that he had felt an additional rebound after almost a year of absence from the NBA. Anthony has played 50 games this season, averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and a solid 37.1 percent 3.

Anthony was one of Leon Rose’s favorite clients and the new Knicks president tried to get him on the Knicks training camp list last September. Mills was never sure that Anthony would take on a role as a mentor. Rose thinks of Anthony’s world. He believes it can help win and be a role model for young prospects like Barrett. Fizdale recently commented that he thought the Knicks needed a starting 4 stretch (outside shot power).

With lower expectations, the Brooklyn product, who turns 36 in May, would like to end his career in New York. It seems like a game made in NBA heaven. The room exception (about $ 5 million) seems fair.

What is the block to bring Kenny Wooten to the Knicks, he seems sure he could help !!! – George Shakelton

If the NBA restarted a shortened 5-7 regular season in early July, Wooten’s surgically repaired thumb would be healed and the 6’8 ”rookie blocker could make his NBA debut.

Playing for the Westchester Knicks on February 19, Wooten suffered an end-of-season torn ligament in the left thumb. He was operated on February 23 and was supposed to be out for the season without ever getting a single NBA minute after signing a two-way contract on January 13.

If you remember, the defensive-minded acrobat from Oregon did well in the Las Vegas summer league, was injured during Knicks training camp and joined the Westchester team G-League without NBA contract.

Wooten averaged 3.6 blocks with Westchester, which prompted Mitchell Robinson to say that Wooten can jump higher than him. After giving Wooten the two-way contract and giving up on Fizdale’s guy Ivan Raab, the Knicks executives felt he was even better served to perfect his attacking play in the G-League. One of the benefits if the regular season resumption could be to see Wooten and his second recruit, Ignas Brazdeikis, get minutes.