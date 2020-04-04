I type this with gloved hands and 6 feet apart between me and my hero.

I stop to read this sentence, and I can’t hold back the tears or fight the lingering lump in my throat.

My grandfather dies in hospice care. And I have never appreciated the power of touch. Because it was stolen from us.

This pandemic stole the last hugs, kisses, pat on the back, hand in hand and shared meals on an intimate table.

I wipe my tears with my clothed shoulder to avoid touching my face. It has become routine now.

I don’t know how to describe the pain of crying such a deep loss when trying to practice social distancing. But I will try, in the hope that it will help people understand the importance of these health and safety measures, so that we can all soon resume our care and just spend time with our loved ones without latex gloves, masks or physical barriers between us.

My mother’s father is the patriarch of my crazy and noisy Italian-American family. Yes, at the time when the restaurants were open for more than takeout – that was the time – we were this table of 18 which disturbed your dinner. I’m not sorry for that. I miss it.

I can’t even cook him the homemade fettuccine he deserves once again, because there are no more eggs when I make my meticulously careful visits to the grocery store.

Schoellkopf surprised Richelieu with homemade fettuccines at the hospital before going to the hospice. (Christina Schoellkopf)

I cannot offer him the celebration he deserves for his 94th birthday in just two weeks. Instead of planning a festa so exciting that it helps fuel his fight, I read how families had to plan virtual or distant gatherings .

Easter is his favorite holiday. But even if it arrives on this date, we cannot enjoy our traditional holiday brunch because it has been canceled.

My heart beats further to read that some communities are already ban funerals gatherings of 10 or more people. Good luck with announcing this news to my grandfather’s wife, three daughters, spouses, five grandchildren, great grandchildren and third generation wives and d other people who got close enough to call him also grandpa.

Perhaps what hurts me most is that I shouldn’t even be in the same room as him, in case I am an unintentional carrier of the new coronavirus.

Can you imagine trying to catch as many last moments as possible with someone you love so deeply while living with the fear of worsening their condition?

For the record, while a health adviser recently urged Californians not to visit family in other households, helping to manage my grandfather’s care, helping his nurses, shopping and preparing meals is essential to his health. I quarantined myself for two weeks before becoming more involved in his practical care, as a precaution. I even helped her avoid a close call, by sending a babysitter home when she showed up while coughing. She tested negative for COVID-19 but had regular flu.

Frank Richelieu and his wife Anita attended Schoellkopf’s first ballet recital. (Christina Schoellkopf)

Being a watchdog for my grandpa right now can feel like his own full-time job, a challenge that is all the more stressful in addition to the general anxiety of living in a quarantined world and nerves to know her father and father in law died from the flu pandemic of 1968.

But it is worth it.

My father and I have been separated for almost seven years. My grandfather was always my rock, but during this period, he became more and more my guiding light and my source of strength.

At times when I felt depressed and distraught, he cared about me.

It’s an honor to take care of him in return, 6 feet away.

I look up to write this and look into my grandfather’s dark brown eyes, the same as mine.

“I love you,” my voice crackles. “I love you so much.”

“And the feeling is mutual,” he says with a smile.

Franklin Edward Richelieu died this morning.