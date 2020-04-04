Los Angeles stores hit with criminal charges for staying open

Los Angeles prosecutors have hit four stores with criminal charges for refusing to close during closing orders imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report.

The decision marks the first time the city has laid charges against stores for violating the “Safer at Home” order requiring the closure of “non-essential” businesses during the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The stores – two smokehouses, a shoe store and a discounted electronics store – were deemed non-essential by the order, the store said. The stores were charged on Friday.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said stores are putting people at risk by repeatedly refusing to close their doors.

In a store, the police were told, “” Forget yourself “- probably not in such nice terms -” we are not going to do this, “said the mayor, the newspaper said.

“We want to let people know that we are serious about this, that companies that blatantly violate this will be shut down in the short term and prosecuted in the medium term as well,” Garcetti warned, saying that the Ministry of Water and of Energy could potentially shut down stores refusing to close.

Only essential businesses – health care providers, organizations serving vulnerable populations and grocery stores – can remain open during the COVID-19 emergency, said Los Angeles attorney Mike Feuer.

“We are all safer at home. The non-essential businesses that remain open at this time endanger public health and safety, and my office is committed to vigorously enforcing the mayor’s order. “