Live coronavirus updates: 59,000 deaths worldwide

by April 4, 2020 Top News
Millions of people in Italy face coronavirus lockdown
Medical staff work in an RV park at Dockweiler State Beach where some coronavirus patients are quarantined on Friday April 3 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill / AP

Los Angeles County has registered 1,000 cases of coronavirus in just 48 hours, the mayor said Friday.

“To put this in perspective, it took us 23 days to arrive at the first thousand cases and we did it in the last two [days]”Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference.” Even as we slow the rate of growth, cases continue to grow and will continue to be in the hundreds and hundreds, perhaps in the coming days. , more than 1,000 per day. “

Los Angeles County recorded a 13% increase in cases on Friday – the third day in a row of increases in infants and mid-teens, the mayor said. This is a decrease from the previous week, when the city saw an increase of almost 27% on average each day.

“A week ago, the rate of increase was about 50% higher than it is today,” said Garcetti. “But on the other hand, before you start to relax and say we can get out, now is the time to keep on accelerating.”

More than 40,000 Angelenos have been tested for Covid-19, and Los Angeles has the capacity to do 3,500 tests a day in the coming week, said Garcetti.

California has been under house arrest for 15 days – and 19 days since Los Angeles began to distance itself from the company.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/kR4BOIyJKOY/index.html

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

Kobe Bryant leads Hall of Fame class

Kobe Bryant leads Hall of Fame class

April 5, 2020
Lieutenant-General Russell tears up Jared Kushner over coronavirus stock

Lieutenant-General Russell tears up Jared Kushner over coronavirus stock

April 5, 2020
Most Americans will stay at home this month even if the lock is released: Survey

Most Americans will stay at home this month even if the lock is released: Survey

April 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *