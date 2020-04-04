Live coronavirus updates: 59,000 deaths worldwide

Medical staff work in an RV park at Dockweiler State Beach where some coronavirus patients are quarantined on Friday April 3 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill / AP

Los Angeles County has registered 1,000 cases of coronavirus in just 48 hours, the mayor said Friday.

“To put this in perspective, it took us 23 days to arrive at the first thousand cases and we did it in the last two [days]”Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference.” Even as we slow the rate of growth, cases continue to grow and will continue to be in the hundreds and hundreds, perhaps in the coming days. , more than 1,000 per day. “

Los Angeles County recorded a 13% increase in cases on Friday – the third day in a row of increases in infants and mid-teens, the mayor said. This is a decrease from the previous week, when the city saw an increase of almost 27% on average each day.

“A week ago, the rate of increase was about 50% higher than it is today,” said Garcetti. “But on the other hand, before you start to relax and say we can get out, now is the time to keep on accelerating.”

More than 40,000 Angelenos have been tested for Covid-19, and Los Angeles has the capacity to do 3,500 tests a day in the coming week, said Garcetti.

California has been under house arrest for 15 days – and 19 days since Los Angeles began to distance itself from the company.