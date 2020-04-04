I was confused. I understand that during this dangerous period, COVID-19 tests will only be administered to patients with extreme symptoms of the disease, due to the scarcity of test kits and laboratory facilities. But then the Times explained to me that Anthony Davis and his asymptomatic teammates were all tested, because of players from another team that they played and tested positive, that they all slammed.

Thank you, L.A. Times, for helping me understand how the test protocols have changed.

Bob lentz

Sylmar

::

The example that duck owners Henry and Susan Samueli set by paying full wages to their more than 2,100 full-time and part-time employees during this terrible time is just great leadership and an indication of the top notch organization that they are. I am proud to hold a season subscription to Les Canards since its creation. It’s not just about the product on the ice or in the field. This is how you treat people. Skeptics might say, “Well, they’re billionaires, it’s easy to spend $ 10 million or $ 20 million.”

Many professional sports owners are cheaper than a 10-cent suit and treat their employees accordingly, and fellow NHL Boston owner Bruins Jeremy Jacobs tops the list. Being rich does not reflect what is in your heart.

In times of stress, the character reaches the top. Samuelis’ heart is tremendous and out of the ordinary, and we are blessed to have them in our community. I hope that other professional sports owners will follow their example.

Bob Kargenian

Yorba Linda

::

Fortunately, all Lakers have no COVID-19 symptoms. Do the two Lakers who tested positive and never identified themselves know that they can still carry the virus and possibly infect anyone who comes into contact with them? I hope so.

Robert Bubnovich

Irvine

::

The starting offer for lunch with Bill Walton could be steep at $ 7,500, but it goes to a good cause, the COVID-19 relief. The biggest challenge will be if you win, trying to grab a word on the board during your meal.

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

::

It would be fun to have lunch with Bill Walton provided he is ALWAYS seated at least 6 feet away and out of earshot.

David Marshall

Santa Monica

::

I shared Bill Shaikin’s commentary on the start of the season with the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium with my friend and Chicagoan, Harlan Stern. His answer:

“Of course, the journalist seems a little centered on L.A., but that masks the real points of debate. Unlike 1981, when there had been certain criteria, based on matches already played this season, to legitimately choose the All-Stars, no such criterion exists this year. The success or popularity of last year is generally not the norm to reward the efforts of an ongoing season. A showcase, perhaps, but not with the extravagance compromised by Hollywood that is suggested here.

“The most important problem, here and everywhere, is the unknown. What happens if this too is postponed, or if the players, at different stages of form, illness, etc., unlike 1981, are not all on board. Premature position at best. Silly, on a smaller scale, like Trump’s suggestion that everything will be fine for Easter. “

Lou Pupich

Newbury park

::

Regarding Andrew Heaney’s article and fanless games. here is my answer

to take in the game as if we were a little there.

To feel like we’re at the game watching the Dodgers without fans, we need to:

1) Park in our driveways and charge us $ 20.

2) Get up and take off our hats for the national anthem.

3) Ask peanut seller Roger Owens to throw bags in the empty stands.

4) Restore the double ghost game for social distancing.

5) Make a seventh round and ask Dieter Ruehle to play “Take me to the match”.

6) Sit in our cars after the game for 45 minutes without moving.

Gary Mandell

Los Angeles

::

What I would give right away for the beautiful soothing voice of Vin Scully. Shit, I would even settle for Ross Porter.

Marcelo Barreiro

Manhattan beach

It’s time to …

When the news was first announced that the Dodgers could once again be seen on TV by the 70% of us who did not subscribe or live in an area where Spectrum exists, I thought that it was a cruel joke of April Fools.

After all, during the six-year blackout, those of us without access suffered not only the arrogance and greed of the Dodger organization that could have turned things around in the first year, but also the deception of people also guilty. There was Thomas Rutledge, CEO of Charter Communications, who in 2015 said, “We want the Dodgers at every point of sale and we are committed to getting there.” And then didn’t do it. There was MLB commissioner Rob Manfred who said, “The Dodgers’ huge fan base deserves to be able to watch Dodger games regardless of their choice of supplier.” And then did nothing.

So now that it looks like, if and when we have a baseball season, we can finally see the Dodgers again.

You will forgive me if I say, “I will believe it when I see it.”

Bill Waxman

Simi Valley

::

After six years, the Dodgers’ television outage has finally been resolved. However, being the pessimist that I am, I have to believe that Spectrum foresaw the possibility that the season would be canceled and committed on a contract of only one year.

Jeff Hershow

Woodland hills

::

The Rams returned to Los Angeles after 37 years. We do not care?

The Chargers returned to Los Angeles after 56 years. We do not care?

The Dodgers will be on most TVs after seven years. We do not care?

Bob Munson

Newbury park

::

Who would have thought that? After six years as a DirecTV customer, I can finally watch the Dodgers on television. I’m sorry to say that after six years, I’m now a staunch Angels fan. I can tune in to a Dodgers casual game, but after six years of Dodgers’ absence, I’m going to listen to Mike Trout and Joe Madden.

Bob sands

La Habra

Lost cannon

It is with great personal regret that I read the recent death of Jimmy Wynn. Because it was in 1978 that I formed the very first Celebrity Basketball team of which “The Toy Cannon” was a member. The team also included Dodgers Steve Garvey, Ron Cey, Steve Yeager, Don Sutton, Tommy John, Mark Cresse, Davey Lopes, Reggie Smith and a Hollywood actor, Ron Masak.

This first year, we played 25 games against high school faculties throughout southern California. We only lost two games, both in overtime, played against the SRO crowds and raised funds for each school we played at. Next year my son Michael and I started adding Hollywood stars such as Mark Harmon, Denzel Washington and Richard Dean Anderson. Michael continued what I started and the team is now made up of some of Hollywood’s hottest young TV stars.

Thanks to Jimmy Wynn for starting our fundraising efforts for high schools over the past 42 years.

David Mirisch

Superior, Mont.

More time

Congratulations to the NCAA for granting an additional year of eligibility to spring sports athletes. Apparently, however, many schools are concerned about the estimated additional costs of $ 500,000 to $ 900,000 that sports departments will incur. Wouldn’t it be refreshing for the exorbitant paid football and basketball coaches to volunteer to subsidize these deserving athletes? Coaches always tout how virtuous they are in creating a family environment for student athletes. Let them behave in a way that reflects their rhetoric. Given the millions they earn per season, their way of life would certainly not suffer.

Dave Sanderson

La Cañada

Added to the list

A Tim Tebow book? No one among your many sports writers has ever read:

“Slowly Hit the Drum” by Mark Harris

“Teammates”, by David Halberstam

or “The Professional”, by W.C. Heinz?

Gordon Cohn

Long beach

::

I think you missed some titles that might be a little better than Plaschke’s “Plaschke”:

“Shoeless Joe”, by W.P. Kinsella

“Positively Fifth Street” by James McManus

“Commander in Cheat” by Rick Reilly

And I guess your passionate readers will find others.

Rhys Thomas

Valley Glen

::

This list reminded me of how much I could read and reread during those days without sports. But there are three baseball titles which I can’t believe were not mentioned:

Roger Angell’s collections of articles on the New Yorker; “Shoeless Joe”, by W.P. Kinsella, the source of “Field of Dreams”; and “Bottom of the 33rd: Hope and Redemption in Baseball’s Longest Game”, by Dan Barry, a beautiful portrait of future stars, minor leagues, fans, the city, stadium employees and almost everyone involved in this match.

Jonathan Freund

Los Angeles

::

