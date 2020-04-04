Lenny Dykstra offers sexual healing to women in the fight against coronaviruses

Dr. Nails to the rescue.

Former Mets great Lenny Dykstra does his best to impersonate Marvin Gaye via Twitter, providing sexual healing to socially distressed women, including actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

The wacky former ex-All-Star tweeted “@GwynethPaltrow, sorry to hear about the frustration-in-coronavirus problems you and your husband have. Here I suggest a solution. “

The founder of Goop recently admitted to video session with an intimacy trainer that there is “definitely tension” in her home as she and her husband Brad Falchuk settle down with two teenagers.

“I can help you, Brad. That’s what I do, I’m a common man, OK, so… the nails never fail, “said bearded Dykstra, wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a pink shirt in a video clip salty 69 seconds. posted on his Twitter account Friday.

“Brad, you call me, OK. DM me. … We will review some tools of the trade, some tricks of the trade. Some… How about an f-king reality. Make them f-king off. This is what I do, OK? It starts with hard work, my brother, hard work. “

The ball player formerly known as “Nails” continues to advise the couple to “f – k this privacy trainer”.

He says he recorded the video in “a f-king dungeon in an AirBnB”.

In another Twitter video, Dr. Nails wears a surgical mask, blue latex gloves. “No teeth!” he notes.

He says he knows the ladies are “going crazy” and that they should DM.

He boasts, “Nails will get you what you need to know or get you where you need to go!”

When asked how he was behaving, Dykstra texted a Post reporter: “How’s Ron Darling these days!”

A year ago, Dykstra took a legal bat from his ex-teammate – filing a lawsuit alleging that the pitching star lied in a book about Dykstra throwing racist taunts during Amazon’s 1986 magical victory over the Boston Red Sox.