Kobe Bryant to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died tragically earlier this year, will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of one of the greatest classes in the history of the institution.

Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett – three of the defining players of a generation – will be formally inducted at an induction ceremony on August 29.

“Kobe has always been one of those who downplayed his professional achievements – MVP, NBA championships, gold medals, Oscars, and so on,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “But we can all trust this basketball hall of fame honor that Kobe will appreciate and deeply appreciate. Congratulations, dear friend. This one is so well deserved – for all the hard work, the sweat and work. Now a part of you will live in the room with the rest of the big boys of all time, where your legend and your spirit will continue to grow forever. “

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett will be joined in the 2020 class by Rockets championship coach Rudy Tomjanovich, college training legend Eddie Sutton, 10 times WNBA star Tamika Catchings, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey and 40-year-old university coach Barbara Stevens. Patrick Bauman, a longtime FIBA ​​executive, was inducted by the Hall’s international committee.

Bryant, however, who died in a helicopter crash in January, is the biggest name.

Bryant is the Lakers’ top scorer of all time after 20 seasons with the organization. He won five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals.

“No amount of words can fully describe what Kobe Bryant meant for the Los Angeles Lakers,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “Kobe was not only a proven winner and a champion, he gave everything he had to basketball. His fierce competitiveness, his work ethic and his dynamism were unequaled. These qualities helped Kobe lead us to five titles – and have now brought him to the Hall of Fame, where he will be enshrined with the greatest player in history. No one deserves it more. “

Widow of Bryant. Vanessa. and daughter Natalia spoke about Kobe’s legacy shortly after her selection to the Hall of Fame on Saturday:

This is a developing story. The Times will soon have more information about Bryant who will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.