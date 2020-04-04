A judge ordered a resident to stay home after refusing to quarantine himself. CNN WDRB affiliate reports that the person, identified as DL in the court order, lives with “someone who has tested positive for the disease and another person who is a suspected case,” according to an affidavit from Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the health department.

Having been exposed to the highly contagious disease, D.L. was ordered to stay at home last week. But according to family members, D.L. “often leaves the house.”

When DL did not respond to messages from the health department, Jefferson Circuit Court judge Angela Bisig ordered the Correctional Services department to adapt to DL with a global positioning device for the 14 next days. If D.L. leaves the house again, he or she could be criminally charged, reports WDRB.

D.L. is not the only Louisville resident to wear an ankle monitor to contain the spread of the coronavirus. According to the WDRB, there are so far three other known cases. Two other people living in the same house – one who tested positive and one who did not – were ordered to stay home last week after both refused to stay alone .

And another man was put under house arrest after shopping despite a positive coronavirus test, according to the WDRB. The WDRB claims that the Jefferson County courts have established a duty judge for this type of case. Under current Kentucky guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, only vital businesses can stay open. Organizations that provide charitable and social services can also stay open. These include food banks and places that provide food, shelter and social services to those who are economically disadvantaged or the disabled. But even these organizations must implement social distance in the performance of their work. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has recommended that all schools remain closed until May 1 and has extended travel restrictions. Non-status persons who are not passing through must be quarantined for 14 days, wherever they come from. The state will also release at least 186 prisoners convicted of less serious crimes on commuted sentences. However, according to Michael Brown, secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, prisoners must identify a residence where they can stay and where they will be quarantined for a period of 14 days. Governor Beshear announced the establishment of a COVID-19 reporting hotline (833-KY SAFER or 833-597-2337) for complaints regarding breaches of the coronavirus warrant. Staff from the Labor Office will monitor the hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. AND. Residents can also visit the kysafer.ky.gov website to file complaints online.

