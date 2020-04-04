A Manhattan federal judge threw out a suit on Friday from online baseball players who claimed that a poster theft campaign by the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros had created an unfair betting platform – while tearing up the teams for having “shamelessly” broken the rules of the American pastime.

Justice Jed Rakoff sided with both clubs and Major League Baseball’s motion to dismiss, in part, because he stated that the punters had failed to prove the allegations of fraud and negligence in their pursuit.

But in his opinion and in order to dismiss the lawsuit, Rakoff wrote that the two teams had “broken the hearts” of baseball fans with their cheating.

“A sport that celebrates” theft, “even if it’s just a base, may not provide the perfect encouragement for scrupulous play,” wrote Rakoff.

“Nor can it be denied that an excessive desire to win can sometimes lead our heroes to use prohibited substances on their balls (to spit), their bats (mouthfuls), or even their ego (steroid consumer) “, he added, but said there are” rules “for such things.

“In 2017 and beyond, the Houston Astros and a little less overtly the Boston Red Sox broke this rule shamelessly and broke the hearts of all true baseball fans,” he added.

The suit alleged that due to the sign of theft, Astros player statistics were distorted, altering the outcome of DraftKings fantasy baseball contests involving team players.