JPMorgan has pressured its traders to go to work despite a coronavirus epidemic on its Midtown parquet, according to a new report – and now nearly two dozen traders are sick and 65 others are in quarantine.

In just three weeks, about 20 floor staff at Madison Avenue investment bank headquarters tested positive for the virus, and another 65 were quarantined, reported the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The traders responsible for buying and selling stocks burst into tears when they were told they should report to the Midtown office while the crates went up, while the senior officers juggled the health of their employees and made money, according to the Journal.

“There are risks to personal health, there are risks to public health. We are called to balance, “Jason Sippel, global equities manager at JPMorgan, said on Thursday, stressing their duty to report to work in person, the Journal said.

Several workers were informed during the second week of March, when the first trader was positive, that the bank did not yet have enough remote computer equipment to allow them to work from home.

An increasing number of employees have since been allowed to work remotely, and around 80% of traders now do so, a spokesperson for the Journal said.

Those still entering the office are working more than six feet from each other and the at-risk employees have been sent home, he said.

“We recognize how stressful it is for front line workers who support global markets,” said a spokesman for the newspaper.